2023 Honda Pilot Morphs Into Unibody Pickup Truck, Shows Ridgeline the Way Forward

The fourth-generation Honda Pilot three-row mid-size crossover SUV was just unveiled online to continue the Japanese automaker’s cool streak of major introductions.
It follows in the footsteps of important novelties such as the all-new HR-V (now made especially for North America and China, dubbed internationally as the first-ever ZR-V), the best-selling compact CR-V, or the acclaimed 2023 Civic Type R, just to name a few. And they are not stopping now, as an eleventh Accord mid-size sedan is also coming soon.
But for now, people want to concentrate on the fresh Pilot TrailSport and see what else can be done with it aside from going on rugged adventures. Well, over across the virtual realm, there is always the trick solution of assigning it new body style duties. And the prime suspect for the digital transformation is only logical: show the way forward to the next-generation Ridgeline.
Coincidence or not, two different virtual automotive artists have reached the same conclusion: the fourth-gen Pilot TrailSport SUV would make for a neat pickup truck. So, here is the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media with his latest, traditional behind-the-scenes making-of transformation of the OEM Pilot SUV into an unofficial next-generation Ridgeline unibody mid-size pickup truck. That’s the blue version.
But here is also Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to also have a CGI go at imagining the Honda Pilot into a neat pickup truck. Unlike his fellow CGI expert, he did not even bother to erase the Pilot moniker in the back, although he also expressly specified this digital interpretation (in dark crimson, aka burgundy) contains an abundance of Ridgeline DNA. Anyway, now that you have seen both, which one is better and ready to get our CGI hall pass?
