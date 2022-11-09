BMW X5 M Competition Pickup Doesn’t Go Digital Racing, Still Makes for a Very Posh Truck

Not long now, the current G05 iteration of BMW’s ubiquitous SAV (sports activity vehicle), the X5, will go through the usual process of mid-life cycle upgrades they like to call LCI.
The Life Cycle Impulse is a fancy name for the traditional facelift, and the fourth-generation mid-size premium SUV is inching closer by the minute. Naturally, the prototypes have been spied on all over the place, especially the feisty BMW X5 M version that is used to goad other performance SUVs into yielding the right of passage – whether on the highway or the local track.
Anyway, that meant a lot of folks have been giving ample thought to the refreshed looks of the quintessential Bavarian SUV, both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm. However, not everyone is bothered by the full camouflage, and some even set out to play with the model that is already available on the market.
Especially when it comes to digitally feisty transformations, it seems the G05 BMW X5 M does make a fine candidate to stand out in any posh crowd – or at least make the purists run amuck crying their undying outrage. So, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to make everything in our automotive life a cool pickup truck, now with another rare BMW twist.
Thus, after fiddling with the potential redesign of the outrageous 7 Series, now he is back to another BMW – at the behest of an enthusiast follower who asked if we might get a virtual Bavarian truck to dream about. No worries, the pixel master quickly obliged, and voila – the BMW X5 M Competition pickup truck was swiftly born out of a desire to go mall crawling with the most American Bavarian vehicle ever imagined! So, do we CGI-approve it, or not?
