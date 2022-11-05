Whatcha Gonna Do When the Armored Lamborghini Urus Comes for You?

It’s around $230,000 for the 2023 model year, and for that kind of money, you’d get a family-friendly hauler with more power than previous generation supercars and the ability to smoke most of them in a straight-line sprint, and some of them at the racetrack.
Beneath the exotic-looking skin lies the VW Group’s MLB EVO platform. Unless you’re an aficionado, you probably don’t know that it is the same architecture used in the Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Volkswagen Touareg. Still, this is a Lambo, and you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that they have improved it, with emphasis on sportiness.
The Urus family has recently grown to include the more track-focused Performante, and the S, which is the successor to the pre-facelifted iteration. In the new ones, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, or 16 ps (16 hp / 12 kW) more than in the old Urus. That might not seem like much, but together with other enhancements, it has dropped the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time from 3.6 to 3.5 seconds and a more dizzying 3.3 seconds in the Performante.
Mobile. The ad has Trasco behind it, a German company specialized in giving ballistic protection to all sorts of vehicles, including the pictured Urus. Well, ‘pictured’ may be too big a word to use here, because we only found two images of it on the entire World Wide Web.
As expected, it doesn’t necessarily stand out next to the regular variants, and that is always good in our book. Nonetheless, while the regular Urus models would not cope with small firearm rounds, this one can, as it boasts Level 4 armoring. It has bulletproof windows all around and additional protection for those sitting inside that could mean the difference between life and death in certain situations. Thus, it may not laugh in the face of hand grenades, but it would have no problems against facing a 9mm.
Every petrolhead and their neighbor knows that armored machines tend to cost an arm and a leg. Throw in something made at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, and things will reach a superior level. So, how much do you think this Lamborghini Urus with Level 4 ballistic protection, which doesn’t feature a power boost, costs? That would be a cool €767,550, as per the listing, or almost $760,000 at today’s exchange rates. That number does include a donor vehicle, and if you somehow want to armor your very own Urus, then Trasco can do that too, and it would obviously cost you way less.
It is also worth noting that the conversion time takes between 5 and 6 months, depending on the complexity of the build, hence why the ad says that it will be available in 5 months after placing the order. Each one comes only with the delivery miles under its belt and a great desire to be driven, because it is still a Lambo. So, assuming that you’d be in the market for an armored ride that’s kind of chic, would you consider buying a Urus?
