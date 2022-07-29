Armored Chevy Silverado Can Take a Bullet for You, Two Hand Grenades Too

At first glance, this Chevrolet Silverado looks like the typical example from the fourth generation. But unlike your run-of-the-mill truck from the bowtie brand, this one can withstand shots fired from a 7.62mm assault rifle and the explosion of up to two DM51 hand grenades at the same time.
According to Inkas, which is the company responsible for giving it BR6 ballistic protection, the entire passenger cockpit has been armored. The standard features include multi-layer bulletproof glass, protection for the battery and electronic control module, and runflat tires to ensure quick getaways in case things go south.
Since it is much heavier than the standard Chevrolet Silverado, it sports reinforced suspension too. The door hinges, and other structural points, have been reinforced as well. Among the optional equipment, the company lists the siren and intercom system, as well as heavy-duty brake components. Emergency lights, a set of heavy-duty wheels and even a fire-suppression system can be fitted to the pickup.
In terms of power, you are looking at the 6.2-liter V8 engine, Inkas says. The gasoline engine produces 420 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, which means that it hasn’t been visited by the tuning fairy. The mill works in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission that transfers the thrust to the four-wheel drive system.
The vehicle in question is equipped with a whole bunch of technology gear, from the digital rearview mirror and head-up display, to the wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. It also features a 360-degree camera system, and several driving assistance gizmos.
Inkas is looking to part ways with the bulletproof Silverado, and they are advertising it on their official website here. They do not say how much it costs, but they should tell interested parties what the asking price is upon reaching out to them.
