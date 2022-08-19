Dictators Rejoice: The Stretched and Armored Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is Here

Actually, don’t answer that question, especially if you are already thinking of sprucing up your motorcade with such a ride, and forget that you saw my name up there. Instead, you should focus on what really matters, and that is the pictured vehicle, which bears Klassen’s signature on all modifications.
A very good way of making your VIP/or dictator friends jealous, it is a brand new car – if you can call something that won’t fit in most garages a car. The people behind it claim that the wheelbase has been extended by a crazy 1,016 mm (40 in) in the middle, where that extra section lies, between the front and rear doors. As a result, the wheelbase is now 3,906 mm (153.8 in) long, and the vehicle measures 5,897 mm (232.2 in) from the front bumper to the spare wheel cover.
Having only the delivery miles under its belt, it sports a matte black paint finish, and has darkened rear windows for some much-deserved privacy. If it wasn’t for the stretched stance, you’d probably think that this is a typical G-Wagen, from the new generation. However, you are actually looking at the top-of-the-line grade of the 4x4, the one born in Affalterbach, under the close watch of Mercedes-AMG.
Mercedes-AMG G 63 doesn’t boast any extra oomph.
Klassen claims that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine hasn’t been touched at all, so it still churns out 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The new 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is probably dealt with in pretty much forever, but the stock G 63 needs 4.5 seconds, and will run out of breath at 149 mph (240 kph) on the condition that you get it with the AMG Driver’s Package, which is an option.
And speaking of things that cost more to add straight from the factory, name it, and chances are that this very special rcedes-AMG G63 has it. The list is very long, and you can check it out in the ad on Klassen’s official website here. That’s right, the pictured G-Monster, excuse us, G-Wagen, is for sale, and unfortunately, they haven’t released any pictures of the interior at the time of writing.
Now, you know the saying ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it?’ Well, it fits this stretched and armored Mercedes-AMG G 63 like a glove, because even if the vendor hasn’t mentioned the asking price, it is obvious that it costs more than an arm and a leg, isn't it? As a matter of fact, you’d probably have to throw in a kidney, some liver, and cornea too, alongside your life savings in order to be able to afford it.
But would you actually ever need such a sumptuous and imposing machine, and better yet, would you blow a small fortune on it if you had that much cash lying around? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below, and don’t forget that your opinion is always important to us.
