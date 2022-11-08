Liberty Walk Helping the Lamborghini Murcielago Tap Into Its Drifting Soul

Liberty Walk has several projects in the making, including a very special take on the Lamborghini Murcielago.
Teased on social media by the tuner’s founder, the Italian supercar was stripped to the bone at one point, by the looks of it, only to have been rebuilt with emphasis on turning it into a drifting machine.
The short caption accompanying the picture of the unfinished exotic vehicle claims that it will also sport a new body kit, set to launch next year, and that it is due at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, which will kick off on January 13 in Japan’s capital city.
Speaking of that body kit, it appears that the Lamborghini Murcielago has smaller bolt-on fender flares. Elsewhere, we are probably looking at new front and rear bumpers, beefier side skirts, and a big wing out back. It is also worth noting that the entire car appears to have more inches between its belly and the road, and this inevitably makes us think of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
The all-terrain supercar is due at Art Basel in Miami, between December 1 and 3, and sports a rugged makeover, with roof rails, additional lights attached to the front bumper, wider fenders, more muscular side skirts, and a jacked-up stance. It is understood to share the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine with the Huracan STO, so it should launch with 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, and likely an all-wheel drive system.
Another Liberty Walk creation due at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in January is a tuned Ferrari F355. The Japanese tuner has already released a few official renderings of it, which reveal black fender flares, new chin spoiler, bigger tailpipes, and a few other tweaks. Also, unlike the aforementioned Murcielago, it will sit much closer to the road than stock.
