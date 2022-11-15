MIH Project X Wants to Prove Open Source Platforms Can Underpin Affordable EVs

Foxconn is on a quest to show it can manufacture electric cars for anyone willing to sell them. It already presented several electric vehicles based on the MIH Open Platform, such as the Model E (an E-segment sedan), Model T (a bus), Model V (a truck), Model B (a B-segment hatchback), and Model C – which will reach the market as the C-segment SUV Luxgen n7. But what about affordable vehicles? The answer is the Project X.

8 photos