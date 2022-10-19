Could the Foxtron Model V Be a New Lordstown Motors Product?

Hon Hai’s CEO assured his audience that the Taiwanese giant “is not in the business of selling its own EV brand.” That means we will never see a Foxtron for sale. Despite that, Young Liu presented two new Foxtron vehicles at the Hon Hai Tech Day 2022 (HHTD22). The most relevant one for the American market is certainly the Model V, which will be made in the U.S. Could this be a new product for Lordstown Motors?

