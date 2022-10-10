INDI One Prototypes Will Be Built by Foxconn – Will It Have the MIH Open Platform?

On October 14, 2021, we wrote that Independent Electric Vehicle had presented its first vehicle, the INDI One. At the time, The Verge also discovered that the company’s founder, Shi Hai, was being sued by three former employees in lawsuits INDIEV said were “frivolous.” Despite that, the startup presented its car at the 2022 New York Auto Show. The latest development from it is that Foxconn will produce “the first INDI One prototype vehicles,” but that puzzled us: what did INDIEV present at the New Yorker event?

