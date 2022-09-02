Luxgen n7 Is a Badge-Engineered Foxtron Model C – Or Is It the Other Way Around?

Yulon Motor is Taiwan’s largest car manufacturer. That is probably why Foxconn chose it as its leading automotive partner to develop the MIH Open platform. In October, Foxconn presented the Foxtron Model C, its first SUV based on the new architecture. Yulon would use the MIH Open in its brands Luxgen and CMC as well. What we did not know was that badge engineering was in the plans: the Luxgen n7 is basically a Foxtron Model C.

11 photos