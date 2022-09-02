Luxgen n7 Is a Badge-Engineered Foxtron Model C – Or Is It the Other Way Around?

Yulon Motor is Taiwan’s largest car manufacturer. That is probably why Foxconn chose it as its leading automotive partner to develop the MIH Open platform. In October, Foxconn presented the Foxtron Model C, its first SUV based on the new architecture. Yulon would use the MIH Open in its brands Luxgen and CMC as well. What we did not know was that badge engineering was in the plans: the Luxgen n7 is basically a Foxtron Model C.
Luxgen openly admits that the disclosed that the n7 was developed from the Foxtron Model C concept car. However, that is an understatement. The pictures released by Yulon show the Luxgen n7 uses the same body as the Model C. Only plastic parts are different because they are cheaper to change. Despite that, we only noticed disparities with the headlights, front grille, and front bumper. Even the side rear-view mirrors are the same.
Thanks to that information, we know a lot about the Luxgen n7 without Yulon having to disclose anything about this C-segment SUV. It is 4.64 meters (182.7 inches) long and has a wheelbase of 2.86 m (112.6 in). Foxconn said it would be a 5+2 vehicle, probably meaning it would have two folding seats on the third row – like the Opel Zafira once did. It also disclosed its range (700 kilometers or 435 miles), drag coefficient (0.27), and acceleration time from 0 to 100 kph (97 mph): 3.8 seconds. The rear wheels will power the Luxgen n7, but neither Yulon nor Foxtron disclosed if they would offer an AWD derivative.
Yulon said it opened reservations for the new electric SUV and confirmed it would cost around 1 million New Taiwan dollars ($32,688 at the current exchange rate). Foxconn said the Foxtron Model C would demand around the same amount, perhaps a bit less than that.
Those willing to be the first to drive this SUV must deposit 1,000 New Taiwan dollars ($32.69) until October 10. These customers will also have access to some advantages: first test drives and a non-fungible token (NFT). All Luxgen n7 units will come with a private car ID certificate that will register maintenance history, spare parts replacement purchase records, and accident information. That will help people that take good care of their cars to have an easier way to prove that.
Yulon expects to start deliveries in the second half of 2023 “at the earliest.” That’s one year from now. Foxtron may begin selling the Model C before that. Ironically, this is what will define which vehicle is a badge-engineering the other: the market debut date. As the Brazilian soccer philosopher Neném Prancha used to say: “Those who ask have a preference; the ones who move receive the pass.”
