Foxconn Reveals the Model C, Model E, and Model T: Ford Will Be Mad

We have been anticipating Foxtron’s (aka Hon Hai) new products for quite a while. On September 15, we published leaked images of one of these cars. On October 13, we talked about all three of them and how Model C referred to a C-segment SUV. The leaked photos were for the E-segment sedan. If it were named Model E, Hon Hai would have a problem with Ford. Well, it was, but it gets even worse.