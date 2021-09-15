Foxtron, Taiwan's First EV, Leaks After Arriving in the Country: How Come?

Hon Hai is more popularly known as Foxconn. On October 15, 2020, the smartphone manufacturer giant promised that it would create an electric modular car platform called MIH Open Platform to manufacture EVs for other companies – like it produces the iPhone for Apple. On March 29, 2021, the company revealed it would have its own vehicle brand: Foxtron. On September 15, images of Taiwan’s first electric vehicle leaked when it arrived in the country. Weird, right? But that’s easy to explain.

7 photos