Fisker Shows PEAR Interior and States It Will Have the Houdini Trunk

Henrik Fisker has been talking about the trunk system in the Personal Electric Automotive Revolution (PEAR) project for a long time. That even led us to think it would be a sedan, but no: it is a crossover or an SUV. In its latest tweet about the car, the company showed the interior and unveiled the name of the trunk system: Houdini.
Apart from being a “trunk mechanism never seen before,” invoking the famous illusionist suggests Fisker believes it will look like magic for future PEAR buyers. Unfortunately, the company did not give any clues about what makes it a magical trunk or how it works. We’ll have to stick with the interior picture to tell you more about the car.
The new image confirms the unusual A-pillars. They are curved. Despite that, the windscreen will not present a hump at its base as the A-pillars suggest: it will be a continuation of the hood, as it is in most modern cars. That means the windscreen will also be unusual, with a much broader base than traditional ones to touch the curved A-pillars.
As an affordable vehicle requires, this windscreen will not extend to the roof. If it did, any damages to the front glass would require replacing everything: it would definitely not be cheap. The interior picture shows the PEAR will have a bar connecting the top of the two A-pillars and a big glass roof behind it. Expect it also just to have a traditional roof, which makes more sense for a vehicle that will start at $29,900 before incentives.
Although the first new Fisker after the Karma will be the Ocean, the PEAR is the company’s most ambitious product so far. It will be produced by Foxconn at its Lordstown factory in Ohio in volumes of 250,000 units per year starting in 2024. That’s pretty ambitious. If Fisker enjoys success with the Ocean, the PEAR may turn into a natural next step.
Sneak peek inside the #FiskerPEAR. The sporty crossover is ready to revolutionize mobility, with its first-ever #Fisker Houdini trunk, a large, wraparound windscreen, and MANY, cool new features and technologies – we can’t wait to tell you more!#AutomotiveRevolution #EVs pic.twitter.com/ukL07RkPXc— Fisker Inc. (@FiskerInc) June 11, 2022