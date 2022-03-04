Henrik Fisker Shows Fisker Ocean's SolarSky Solar Roof in Action

Apart from the Aptera and the Lightyear One, we were unaware of any other electric vehicle that uses solar cells to power its high voltage battery pack. Considering none of them is for sale yet, no electric car is powered by its own solar surfaces. Henrik Fisker reminded us that the Fisker Ocean will also do that with the “world’s largest solar roof on an electric vehicle.”
That’s how the Fisker CEO defined the solar roof his electric SUV presents. Considering the two other cars we mentioned, we are not sure this is accurate. Unfortunately, we will only be able to verify that when all these startups disclose their solar roofs areas. For now, we can only say that the one presented by the Ocean is retractable and impressive.
Fisker shared a video on Twitter that presents the operation in progress. The company calls this solar roof the SolarSky. In the video, we can see the solar cells that compose it are separated enough to allow some light to enter the cabin. According to Fisker, the SolarSky can provide up to 2,000 miles of range per year under perfect conditions and about 1,500 mi in California.
Considering the smallest battery pack will provide 250 miles of range, that’s equivalent to eight total charges if the car is under the sun full time or six in Californian weather conditions. Although it may not seem that much, it can help save energy and gain some miles while the electric SUV is just parked anywhere. Hopefully, Fisker will test the car interior to resist being under the sun whenever possible.
The Fisker Ocean is 4.64 meters (182.7 inches) long, 1,93 m (76 in) wide, 1,62 m (63.6 in) tall, and has a 2.92 m (115 in) wheelbase. Built over the FM29 platform in Gratz, Austria, by Magna-Steyr starting on November 17, 2022, it will have two primary chemistries in its battery packs.
The 250-mile range battery pack is called Touring Range and is expected to count on 80 kWh. CATL will supply Fisker with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells for this battery pack. If Fisker confirms these numbers, that will make the Ocean have room for improvements in energy efficiency. The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro has a 77 kWh battery pack and an EPA range of 260 mi.
The largest battery pack will be called Hyper Range and should have around 95 kWh. CATL will also be the supplier, but the chemistry will be NMC (nickel manganese cobalt), which means it may be lighter than the battery pack with lower capacity. According to the EV startup, the dual-motor Fisker Ocean Ultra and Fisker Ocean Extreme should respectively have EPA ranges of 340 mi and 350-plus mi if everything goes as planned.
Worlds largest solar roof on a electric vehicle! Charges high voltage battery! See it move from inside the cabin of the Fisker Ocean: #Fisker #Love #EVs #ESG #SOLAR #CleanEnergyFuture pic.twitter.com/VPeBAuM4XZ— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) March 4, 2022