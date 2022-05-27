New Fisker PEAR Teaser Shows It Is Indeed an SUV

The Fisker Ocean already has more than 45,000 reservations, and its production should officially start on November 17, 2022. However, the Fisker PEAR is now what is making us more curious. We assumed it would be a sedan because the company said it would have an unusual trunk mechanism. Its newest teaser shows it will definitely be an SUV despite its aggressive target price of $29,900.
With the federal tax credit, that price should drop to $22,400, which is just a bit more than what a Honda HR-V or a Nissan Kicks costs. Produced at the Foxconn factory in Lordstown, the PEAR has another ambitious goal in that regard: 250,000 units per year.
According to what Henrik Fisker shared on Instagram, the PEAR will become inexpensive thanks to the company “reducing parts.” The way to do that is a bit surprising: the designer proposes to “make them simpler.” Parts with more functions than they originally had usually get more complex. However, there are some engineering tales that show that this is possible.
The Brazilian GM engineering team was very proud of one of these achievements. The Chevrolet Kadett (based on the Kadett E) had a rear spoiler composed of multiple pieces and was really expensive. The Brazilian engineers made that spoiler in a single part with the same purposes the German one had. Apart from being much simpler to manufacture, it was also much more affordable. Fisker must have a similar plan for multiple components in the PEAR.
The Fisker CEO presented an example of this effort in another post on Instagram. It shows the buttons of what seems to be a dual-zone air conditioning control panel. The executive tagged Foxconn and thanked it for “pulling through.” Although these buttons look similar to those on the bottom of the Fisker Ocean’s central infotainment screen, they may be planned for the PEAR.
Fisker said that he expects to be able to present a prototype of the new subcompact electric SUV earlier than he originally stated. We must have missed that memo: all that we know is that Fisker intends to sell the PEAR in 2024 for the starting price we have already mentioned.
