These Fire-Spitting Ford Model Ts Are What No-Nonsense Racing Is All About

No matter what series we're talking about, race cars are complicated machines in 2022. They're packed with technology, they're usually fragile, and they're awfully expensive to build and maintain. But it wasn't always like that.
Back in the early days of racing, people were competing in stripped-off production cars. They kept things simple and lightweight and relied on skills to get to the finish line first. No, I'm not that type of boomer who believes that everything was better in the past, but racing was definitely much more exciting decades ago.
The race cars you're about to see below come from a wonderful era when racing wasn't about big budgets, technology, and strict regulations. It was about making the best of what you had using the tools in your shed. And that's exactly what makes these bare-boned Ford Model Ts special.
Described as "barn-found survivors," these contraptions that many people wouldn't even consider cars probably spent a few good decades in storage. Yet they soldiered on to see 2022 in good condition. And they still run and drive.
So what's the story behind these running chassis with almost no bodywork? Well, they were put together sometime in the 1940s for a Canadian racing series exclusive to Model T. It all started in 1941 as a fundraiser for displaced children from World War 2. The first edition gathered no fewer than 200 racers and tens of thousands of spectators, so the series continued until 1951.
These cars were raced on oval tracks, so the series was somewhat similar to stock car racing. Although this type of racing was regulated under NASCAR rules in 1948, its roots go back to the 1920s.
On top of being in top-notch condition, these Model Ts have also retained their as-raced configuration. The yellow car, for instance, still has much of its front section, but the chassis is completely exposed behind the engine.
The second Model T is stripped off entirely, basically a frame with an engine in the front and an airplane seat in the center. Not only the seat is screwed to the chassis on a piece of wood, but the gas tank is mounted in front of the steering wheels. Insanely unsafe, to say the least!
The video shows the two racers parked next to a complete, factory-stock Model T. And this comparison shows just how crude most race cars were back in the day. They were deathtraps on wheels and their drivers were crazy and brave at the same time.
All told, it's fantastic that these cars made it to 2022 in one piece. Especially given that vehicles like this were usually abandoned once they become obsolete. The fact that they're also getting preserved is the cherry on top.
The race cars you're about to see below come from a wonderful era when racing wasn't about big budgets, technology, and strict regulations. It was about making the best of what you had using the tools in your shed. And that's exactly what makes these bare-boned Ford Model Ts special.
Described as "barn-found survivors," these contraptions that many people wouldn't even consider cars probably spent a few good decades in storage. Yet they soldiered on to see 2022 in good condition. And they still run and drive.
So what's the story behind these running chassis with almost no bodywork? Well, they were put together sometime in the 1940s for a Canadian racing series exclusive to Model T. It all started in 1941 as a fundraiser for displaced children from World War 2. The first edition gathered no fewer than 200 racers and tens of thousands of spectators, so the series continued until 1951.
These cars were raced on oval tracks, so the series was somewhat similar to stock car racing. Although this type of racing was regulated under NASCAR rules in 1948, its roots go back to the 1920s.
On top of being in top-notch condition, these Model Ts have also retained their as-raced configuration. The yellow car, for instance, still has much of its front section, but the chassis is completely exposed behind the engine.
The second Model T is stripped off entirely, basically a frame with an engine in the front and an airplane seat in the center. Not only the seat is screwed to the chassis on a piece of wood, but the gas tank is mounted in front of the steering wheels. Insanely unsafe, to say the least!
The video shows the two racers parked next to a complete, factory-stock Model T. And this comparison shows just how crude most race cars were back in the day. They were deathtraps on wheels and their drivers were crazy and brave at the same time.
All told, it's fantastic that these cars made it to 2022 in one piece. Especially given that vehicles like this were usually abandoned once they become obsolete. The fact that they're also getting preserved is the cherry on top.