Foxtron Will Show the Model B Hatchback and Model V Electric Pickup Truck at HHTD 22

Hon Hai did not get to come to market before Luxgen with its Foxtron brand. That was probably a courtesy to its automotive partner, who got to sell the Model C as the Luxgen n7. That did not prevent the Taiwanese giant from presenting new electric vehicles. Its next target is clearly Europe, with an electric B-segment hatchback designed by Pininfarina. The Model B will make its premiere at the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD) 22, along with the Model V.
If you are wondering about this last vehicle, it is an electric pickup truck, but apparently very different from those currently sold in the U.S. To start with, it seems to be much smaller, probably the same size as the Radar RD6 that Geely recently introduced. Considering Hon Hai is promoting the MIH Open Platform, the Model V should also present it, which makes Foxtron’s electric pickup truck a unibody vehicle, if that is correct.
Foxconn seems pretty proud that the Model V was “Taiwan’s first self-designed and developed multifunctional electric pickup truck.” From what we can see, the Model V would definitely prefer to have been designed by Pininfarina if it could have chosen that. Although the electric pickup truck looks ok – with two stylized H letters in each DRL and taillight, a tribute to Hon Hai – its design is pretty conservative. The badge is different from that of Foxtron, which may mean it will be sold under a different brand.
We cannot say the same about the Model B. Foxtron’s B-segment hatchback has striking looks, even if its profile reminds us of the Volkswagen ID.3. The front of the car is, in fact, a sort of spoiler that channels air between the headlights, probably to offer aerodynamic benefits. Neither Hon Hai nor Pininfarina disclosed anything more than these images in our gallery and the videos below.
If the Model B reaches production lines, it will undoubtedly focus on Europe and emerging markets. The crucial point about the hatchback is if it will be affordable enough to attract the attention of customers looking for an inexpensive EV. Regarding the Model V, we do not see it for sale in the U.S., so emerging markets are also the target. We’ll learn more about Foxconn’s plans on October 18, when the Taiwanese giant will hold its annual tech event.
