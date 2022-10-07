Foxtron Will Show the Model B Hatchback and Model V Electric Pickup Truck at HHTD 22

Hon Hai did not get to come to market before Luxgen with its Foxtron brand. That was probably a courtesy to its automotive partner, who got to sell the Model C as the Luxgen n7. That did not prevent the Taiwanese giant from presenting new electric vehicles. Its next target is clearly Europe, with an electric B-segment hatchback designed by Pininfarina. The Model B will make its premiere at the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD) 22, along with the Model V.

