500-HP 1960 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Going to Waste as Most Great Builds Do

Although most of the time, I understand the need to preserve incredible custom builds, a part of me can’t help feeling these machines are not fully enjoyed by their owners. I mean, they're like kids locked in a room filled with toys they’re not allowed to play with. 9 photos



An automatic overdrive transmission from Monster harnesses the engine’s 500 or so horsepower and directs the oomph to the 22-inch Raceline Manhattan custom wheels wrapped in Toyo tires.



We are not told exactly how many miles the car's odometer shows, but we are informed it has been “sparingly driven,” and that’s more than obvious from the way the thing looks. That means people mostly admired it from afar until now and have not properly enjoyed it on the road.



