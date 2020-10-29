Shaved 1970 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Is the Black Nightmare in the Rearview Mirror

By the nature of the segment it plays in, Cadillac is not one of those carmakers that spit out dozens of models at a time. The current U.S. lineup of the brand only has six models, the vast majority of them SUVs, and that seems to be working for the GM company.
As one of the first auto brands in the world (the company was founded in 1902), Cadillac always held the bar high, starting with the early Runabouts and ending with the contemporary Escalade, for instance. In between, there were countless models that made a name for themselves in their respective age.
Generally speaking, GM cars are custom industry gold nuggets, but only few Cadillacs have managed to become favorites of the demanding segment and are still on the market today. One of them is the DeVille - the series, born in 1958, is in high demand in the collector’s world, regardless of the model or state of the car.
One of the DeVilles currently making the rounds on a specialized auctions website is the Coupe we have here. It is a 1970 model year, making it a late third generation, but got modified along the way to look a bit more impressive, both modern and retro, in its black attire.
Sporting just enough visual modifications to make it look cool and menacing (especially when seen in the rearview mirror) - it brings things like shaved door handles, custom lighting, 20-inch wheels, tinted windows, and aftermarket headlights and taillights, all nicely wrapped in an almost all-black package.
Under the hood the car still packs the original 472ci V8 and three-speed automatic transmission drivetrain that back in the day was rated at 375 horsepower with 525 lb-ft of torque.
There are less than eight hours left in the bidding process at the time of writing, and the DeVille only managed to get $9,000 pledged to its name. If the owner agrees to let it go for that, it could be quite the steal.
