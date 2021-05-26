Travis Barker Revisits Fatal 2008 Plane Crash, Will Fly Again One Day

3 Raised 1972 Chevrolet Blazer K5 Owned by Travis Barker Is Now for Sale

“I have to,” he says. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.” The world-famous drummer and producer, who got his start with Blink-182 back in the early aughts, is now the sole survivor of a fatal plane crash that occurred on a runway in South Carolina in September 2008. He’s spoken about the crash before, as well as its devastating effects, and he’s doing it again, this time in an interview with Men’s Health , in which he mostly focuses on his new wellness brand, Barker Wellness Co.Of the six people on board the 2-year-old Learjet 60 private plane, only Barker and his good friend and collaborator DJ AM Adam Goldstein survived. They both suffered second and third-degree burns, and it was Goldstein who saved Barker’s life by using his own shirt to put out the fire. The plane’s landing gear blew off (the tires were under-inflated and were punctured during takeoff, the NTSB investigation ruled), and the pilot tried to abort taking-off at too high a speed (144 knots), which made the plane overrun the runway. It hit an embankment and exploded Barker himself underwent 26 surgeries after suffering burns on 65% of his body and months of therapy to learn to walk again. He’s still processing PTSD and intense survivor’s guilt and does therapy for that. Goldstein died one year later from an OD, having never been able to overcome the trauma.For Barker , the plane crash was his “rehab,” he says in the interview, forcing him to get clean of the painkillers and alcohol. Right now, he only uses light cannabinoids for residual pain, does sport and meditation, and plays the drum as a means to keep fit and clear his mind. He’s never flown since and, while he might have the perfect reason never to do it again, he wants to.Speaking with the publication, he says he has it all figured out for the day when he’s ready: he will receive a 24-hour notice, pack a bag, and board the plane. It will take off without a glitch, he’ll get to the destination and take the next flight back home. He will hug his kids once at home, telling him he’s finally been able to do it.“I have to,” he says. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.”