Meet Backyard, the Coolest Energy-Efficient Luxury Home Meant to Fit in Your Yard
These strange little things called ADUs (accessory dwelling units) are no longer just the quirky projects of some talented architect or home owner with an ingenious spirit. Anyone can add a tiny home to their yard, as long as it complies to current regulations. The freshest ADU to be rolled out is called exactly that – Backyard, and it comes from someone who knows all about tiny living, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia.

16 Nov 2022, 02:41 UTC ·
If you’ve thought about adding a tiny home to your yard, but were discouraged about the actual process, you’re in luck. The new Backyard can simply be delivered to your doorstep, and it’s packed with everything you need.

First of all, it’s made to last and to consume at little energy as possible. It claims to have a precision-engineered steel frame that won’t put up with mold or termites. Then, you can see it as “a solar power plant in your backyard.”

Not only is it fully electric, but it’s even more efficient than a same-sized house, cutting energy consumption by half, compared to that. Like most ADUs, it also claims to help its owner save money on electricity bills for the main house as well, thanks to the solar array it comes with.

Durable and energy-efficient doesn’t mean an austere dwelling that doesn’t let you indulge. The Backyard is as luxurious as it gets when it comes to tiny living. Picture a modern kitchen that’s packed with premium, all-electric appliances, and that still has enough room for extra storage.

Then, step inside the spacious bedroom that’s not at all crowded, but boast enough space for a desk and a closet, in addition to the generous bed. A large window fills it with light. It’s also versatile enough to be turned into any kind of space you’d need, such as a recording studio or a meditation room.

Moving on to the bathroom, you’ll find a walk-in shower, a washer/dryer, and an elegant vanity. There are plenty of storage solutions throughout the entire house, and the unique cathedral ceilings make it feel even more airy and bright.

This fresh take on ADUs comes from Samara, a new startup on the block. What’s interesting is that it started out as an innovation hub inside Airbnb. But, as Gebbia told the Fast Company, it quickly developed into a separate business that now focuses entirely on ADU building.

One of the main advantages that Samara brings is that it takes care of the entire process, including the permit part, making it literally effortless for the future owners. Construction of ADUs has exploded in California, with more than 5,000 permits issued in L.A. in 2021 alone, according to The Fast Company. Samara is riding this wave and helping others do the same.

Gebbia and Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO, have also designed this product to be as flexible as possible from the start. This is why the Backyward is available in two sizes - a 430-square foot (40 square meters) studio, and a 550-square foot (51 square meters) one-bedroom house.

Plus, flexibility is obvious in terms of configuration. Both the studio and the one-bedroom models can be used either as a second home, an office, a guest house, a workshop, a rental, and the list goes on. They can simply provide additional living space for an extended family, or be used as an additional source of income. Samara’s message is “You’ve got a yard. Do more with it.”

The Backyard is available for order in California, with a $250 deposit. Pricing starts at $289,000 for the studio, and $329,000 for the one-bedroom. It’s not cheap, but considering that Samara handles the entire building process, plus the other benefits (energy efficiency and flexibility), it could be seen as an investment.

Folks in California seem to do so, given the increasing number of ADUs. And this is just the beginning – as regulations are implemented in other states as well, Samara envisions a significant expansion in the near future.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

