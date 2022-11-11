GM Expands Road Network for Its Super Cruise Hands-Free Driver Assistance System

GM is expanding access to its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and select vehicles will benefit from this expansion starting this month.
In 2017, GM launched the Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system. Back then, it could only be used on more than 130,000 miles (about 209,000 km) of divided highways across the U.S. and Canada.
Slowly but surely, after lots of testing, validating, and improving the ADAS system, more and more miles were added to the road network. In August this year, GM announced plans to double the Super Cruise road network to more than 400,000 miles (644,000 km).
Full-size SUVs built on October 3 or later will be the first cars to benefit from the upgrade, which will be delivered to customers starting mid-November. If they’re built on GM’s VIP electrical architecture, the updated road network will also be unlocked for customers who ordered the following vehicles:
If you already own a vehicle featuring Super Cruise, GM will expand the road network for you in the coming months using OTA (over-the-air) updates at no additional charge. You simply have to push a button, and the updates are automatically downloaded and installed.
By the end of 2023, Super Cruise will be available to 22 vehicles worldwide. Certain premium entries will benefit from the more advanced Ultra Cruise, a technology developed in-house that enables hands-free driving in 95% of all driving scenarios. GM aims to make Ultra Cruise usable and efficient on every paved road in the U.S. and Canada.
Doug Parks, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing, and Supply Chain, said, “The combination of Ultra Cruise for premium offerings and Super Cruise for lower-cost products will enable us to offer driver-assist technology across price points and segments.”
- 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe – High Country and Premier trims
- 2023 Chevrolet Suburban – High Country and Premier trims
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V
- 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate
