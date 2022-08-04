GM Expands Hands-Free Driving Technology To Cover Iconic American and Canada Bi-Ways

GM's announced that hundreds of thousands of miles of roads and highways in the U.S. and Canada have been added to its Super Cruise Road Network. To date, GM customers have logged over 34 million miles (54 million km) with Super Cruise engaged; many more to follow with the expanded coverage.
On new Super Cruise-equipped models built on GM's VIP electrical architecture, the industry's first true, hands-free driver assistance technology will be available over-the-air at no additional charge later this year.
Coverage on the current Super Cruise Network is limited to mapped divided highways (interstates); with the expansion, drivers will be able to cruise hands-free on many additional divided and undivided highways and state and federal routes.
Additions to the network include some of the U.S. and Canada's historic and scenic routes; most notably, U.S. Route 1- Overseas Highway in Florida that follows the old Flagler Railroad route from Key Largo to land's end in Key West, the 600-mile (966 km) Route 1-Pacific Coast Highway in California, the historic Route 66, the 2,448 (3,940 km) road traveling from the mid-west to the coast of California, and the Trans-Canada Highway, spanning 4,645 miles (7,476 km) across Canada.
GM Super Cruise Chief Engineer Mario Maiorana said, "GM is all in when it comes to accessible advanced driver assistance technology. We are adding Super Cruise to more vehicles than ever, and on more roads for more customers to experience," then added,"We are pursuing what we believe to be the most comprehensive path to autonomy in the industry with responsible deployment of automated driving technology like Super Cruise at the core of what we do.”
The Super Cruise system relies on 'sensory fusion' to create a sensory field around the vehicle utilizing precision LiDar map data, real-time cameras, radars, and GPS. The systems' synergy assists in keeping the vehicle centered while heightening the driver's comfort and convenience.
Driver assistance includes accelerating and braking that is controlled by a pre-selected setting for gap control between vehicles ahead and steering to maintain lane position. Some select models will monitor a driver's head and/or eye position to safely initiate lane changes in relation to slow-moving traffic and merging situations when a lane is ending.
Coverage on the current Super Cruise Network is limited to mapped divided highways (interstates); with the expansion, drivers will be able to cruise hands-free on many additional divided and undivided highways and state and federal routes.
Additions to the network include some of the U.S. and Canada's historic and scenic routes; most notably, U.S. Route 1- Overseas Highway in Florida that follows the old Flagler Railroad route from Key Largo to land's end in Key West, the 600-mile (966 km) Route 1-Pacific Coast Highway in California, the historic Route 66, the 2,448 (3,940 km) road traveling from the mid-west to the coast of California, and the Trans-Canada Highway, spanning 4,645 miles (7,476 km) across Canada.
GM Super Cruise Chief Engineer Mario Maiorana said, "GM is all in when it comes to accessible advanced driver assistance technology. We are adding Super Cruise to more vehicles than ever, and on more roads for more customers to experience," then added,"We are pursuing what we believe to be the most comprehensive path to autonomy in the industry with responsible deployment of automated driving technology like Super Cruise at the core of what we do.”
The Super Cruise system relies on 'sensory fusion' to create a sensory field around the vehicle utilizing precision LiDar map data, real-time cameras, radars, and GPS. The systems' synergy assists in keeping the vehicle centered while heightening the driver's comfort and convenience.
Driver assistance includes accelerating and braking that is controlled by a pre-selected setting for gap control between vehicles ahead and steering to maintain lane position. Some select models will monitor a driver's head and/or eye position to safely initiate lane changes in relation to slow-moving traffic and merging situations when a lane is ending.