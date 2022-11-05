iGo's Core Extreme 3.0 E-Bike Will Dominate in All Conditions With Its Premium Components

iGo Electric is a Montreal-based company founded in 2006. Sixteen years later, it's become one of Canada's leading sellers of e-bikes. Every product is a collaboration between iGo's team and the customers, as the company closely listens to all the feedback it receives. Moreover, all its models are designed in-house and engineered by local talent.
iGo Electric has a wide range of products – they are categorized by riding style (Urban/Leisure, Road, Mountain, and Fat) or by series (iGo Connect and Core Series). I've already discussed some of iGo's products, such as the Discovery Series, but today I wanted to check out an e-bike designed for rougher environments. And that's how I stumbled upon the Core Extreme 3.0.
The e-bike was designed to withstand the full force and diversity of the Canadian climate. According to iGo, the two-wheeled machine has the most powerful e-bike motor permitted on Canadian roads. Before I go further into detail, I'd like to point out that the bike has a base price of $2,400 (€2,404). Let's see if paying this amount is justified.
e-bike reasonably heavy to lift.
Even though the frame has a single size, you'll be able to adapt the riding position for different body sizes by adjusting the seat post and angle stem.
Several components give the Core Extreme 3.0 outstanding off-road abilities. The first thing you'll probably notice about it is that it has massive 26" x 4.5" Kenda Juggernaut Sport fat tires that improve traction and stability while also absorbing impacts from riding. They feature larger knobs spaced further apart, which will help dig into sandy or snowy terrains. There's no stopping this bike!
Even though the manufacturer tried to keep the product on the lower end price-wise, it still equipped it with more than essential parts. The e-bike uses a Shimano Altus 8-speed drivetrain, an RST suspension with 100 mm travel, and a "pre-load" dial.
Although range is also pretty important when off-roading, I'd say having enough power to rip through the dirt and climb hills is a bit more critical. The Core Extreme 3.0 boasts a 48 V, 576 Wh lithium-ion battery. It's fully integrated into the downtube, yet it can be removed for effortless charging. I couldn't find any info about charging times, but it probably takes a few hours.
The display is straightforward – you can cycle through the pedal assistance levels and find out info about trip distance, timer, max speed, and others.
You have a set of accessories that come as standard, such as front and rear LED lights, a rear cargo rack, front and rear fenders, a removable kickstand, and others.
