2023 Matchbox Mix 2 Introduces New Cars, Super Chase Not Found

I recently saw a well-known automotive influencer visiting a private car collection in the USA and it was quite impressive to follow. The owner had dozens of cars and motorcycles, but I was rather surprised to see he had a storage facility just for Hot Wheels and other diecast cars. That goes to show how addictive these 1/64 collectibles are, even for someone who can afford to buy all those vehicles in the real world.
About a month and a half ago, we got our first glimpse of the 2023 basic Matchbox series. Mix 1 had a 1932 Ford Super Chase inside, and a bunch of other cool cars to start the new year. And now it seems you can already pre-order Mix 2, which also has 24 cars inside.
Naturally, we've already seen most of them before, but there are a few exceptions. And the first one you'll notice is the Karma GS-6, which is a brand-new casting for Matchbox. It looks great in blue, and the panoramic roof allows for a peak inside the tan interior.
We aren't going to be talking about collectibles that have also been part of Mix 1, so instead let's have a look at the 2018 Bentley Bentayga. We've seen two versions of this casting before, the Deep Blue one in 2021 and the Metalflake Red one in 2022.
It's always impressive to see how good Matchbox is at creating SUVs and pickup trucks, and this car is no exception. Fans of the Renault Megane will be happy to see a more lively color this time, as opposed to the first-edition Metalflake Gray.
Both the Jeep Wrangler Superlift and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will make nice additions to your off-road collection, but the 1970 Ford Ranchero felt slightly more interesting as it's its first Matchbox appearance.
This is not to be mistaken for the 1961 Ford Falcon Ranchero, which in all honesty isn't quite as exciting as the newer iteration. If there's one repeat vehicle we don't mind seeing in Mix 2, it has to be the Rivian R1T. After all, how many of these have you seen driving around so far?
As we mentioned earlier, this set is now available for pre-order. Getting all 24 cars will set you back $33.99, but you'll have to wait for about one or two months before you'll take delivery of it. In the meanwhile, we're looking forward to seeing the next Matchbox Super Chase vehicle. It seems people have started going crazy over these already, and market value is similar to the Super Treasure Hunt collectibles from Hot Wheels.
Naturally, we've already seen most of them before, but there are a few exceptions. And the first one you'll notice is the Karma GS-6, which is a brand-new casting for Matchbox. It looks great in blue, and the panoramic roof allows for a peak inside the tan interior.
We aren't going to be talking about collectibles that have also been part of Mix 1, so instead let's have a look at the 2018 Bentley Bentayga. We've seen two versions of this casting before, the Deep Blue one in 2021 and the Metalflake Red one in 2022.
It's always impressive to see how good Matchbox is at creating SUVs and pickup trucks, and this car is no exception. Fans of the Renault Megane will be happy to see a more lively color this time, as opposed to the first-edition Metalflake Gray.
Both the Jeep Wrangler Superlift and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will make nice additions to your off-road collection, but the 1970 Ford Ranchero felt slightly more interesting as it's its first Matchbox appearance.
This is not to be mistaken for the 1961 Ford Falcon Ranchero, which in all honesty isn't quite as exciting as the newer iteration. If there's one repeat vehicle we don't mind seeing in Mix 2, it has to be the Rivian R1T. After all, how many of these have you seen driving around so far?
As we mentioned earlier, this set is now available for pre-order. Getting all 24 cars will set you back $33.99, but you'll have to wait for about one or two months before you'll take delivery of it. In the meanwhile, we're looking forward to seeing the next Matchbox Super Chase vehicle. It seems people have started going crazy over these already, and market value is similar to the Super Treasure Hunt collectibles from Hot Wheels.