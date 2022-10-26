Matchbox Meets Jurassic World Dominion Again, the 1986 Ford F-150 Is the Star of the Show

I consider myself to be quite the cinephile, as I've watched probably thousands of movies over the past 30+ years. And there's one thing I've noticed comparing the '90s to the 2010s. Back then, trailers were less impressive, but the movies were good. Today, trailers look amazing, but the movies are terrible in most cases. I guess there is some truth in what H.G. Wells said: "Advertising is legalized lying."
Jurassic Park is by far the best movie in the dinosaur-themed media franchise. And most of the original fans of the series will agree that it all went downhill from there. Even so, the original trilogy has only grossed about half of what the second one has achieved.
That may all be down to marketing and the power of Social Media and the Internet, tools that were not available at the end of the 20th century. And if there's one thing that companies have learned is that you can profit off of someone's else success.
Most people will tell you that Jurassic Park and Jurassic World are all about humans interacting with dinosaurs, willingly or not. But car people will also think of all the vehicles that were featured in the two series over the past 30 years.
It's no secret that the people at Mattel are quite good at marketing and advertising, and few companies can hope to compete against their arsenal of products and brands. So it's no wonder that for years and years Mattel has been licensing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World toys to sell to their target audience. You can even buy a 3.75-inch Dr. Ian Malcom collector figure if you're that big of a fan.
urassic World Dominion series, including the 1993 Jeep Wrangler, the 1993 Ford Explorer, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 550, the Gyrosphere, the Armored Action Transporter, and the Armored Action Truck.
For people that grew up with Jurassic Park, choosing the Explorer was a no-brainer. But let's look at this new Dominion set of cars and see what it's made of. Looking at the 1986 Ford F-150, you get a feeling that Hot Wheels trucks are nowhere near as realistic as the ones made by Matchbox.
This isn't even a premium casting, but we'd still want to add it to our collection. But we've got mixed feelings about the muddy tires on the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. This is a common theme with Hot Wheels too. While it's meant to add realism, real mud would have been a lot better.
Remember playing with diecast cars in the backyard of your house? The InGen Humvee looks a bit boring at least when compared to the first two cars, but you could at least use the rims for another project if you're into customizing your scale model vehicles.
Matchbox line-up for a decade now, and it has been used as a Jurassic World item before. At first glance, it seems not much has changed since that time, at least for the card art which is slightly more refined these days.
It's interesting to note that Mattel always tries to offer diversity for collectors by bringing in motorcycles, airplanes, and sometimes boats. And for this set, you're looking at the Speed Striker bike and the Rapid Rescue helicopter.
Given the context of the films, flying sounds like a much safer option than riding on two wheels. If you're into this set, you can get it for as cheap as $11.99 via eBay. You could also opt for individual models instead, but then you'll end up paying as much as $4 per vehicle.
