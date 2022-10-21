Matchbox France Series Mix 2 Is Coming to a Shop Near You, Has Six Cars Inside

We have recently just seen a sneak peek of the upcoming Hot Wheels Case C for 2023. We won't spoil it for you yet, but there are quite a few spectacular cars inside. Fans of the rotary engine will particularly be happy to see what's inside. But until then, we're looking at yet another treat from Matchbox. While the Gulf Oil Corvette C8 went live yesterday, Mix 2 of the France Series is coming to a store near you quite soon.