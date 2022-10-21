Matchbox France Series Mix 2 Is Coming to a Shop Near You, Has Six Cars Inside

Speaking of the Gulf Oil Corvette C8, it's already sold out. We were under the impression that it would take a while before that happened. But apparently, the demand was through the roof for this casting. And that goes to show how big the Matchbox fanbase still is.
But rest assured, it will be a lot easier for you to buy Mix 2 of the France series. This should be available in stores around the world, and not just on Mattel's website. Less than a week ago we looked at the Germany series, and we've already spotted these cars in various gas stations around the country.
Earlier this year we saw the unboxing of Mix 1, and it all felt a bit confusing. Out of a total of six vehicles, only one was a replica of a car built by a French manufacturer: the Renault Kangoo Express. And that's a shame, seeing how many interesting machines have come out of the Western European country over the past 50 years.
But Mix 2 for 2022 looks slightly better from that point of view. Without a doubt, the best casting in the set is the 2018 Bugatti Divo. The French hypercar manufacturer has limited the production number to just 40 units, so this is a rare car indeed.
This is an older casting by Matchbox having been released in 2013, and you can still find a few different variations if you're keen on adding them to your collection. Both the 2022 Renault Megane and the 2020 Citroen Ami are quite new to the game, as both castings have been presented to the public this year.
While most people outside of Europe might not care much for the Megane, the Ami is bound to stir up a bit of attention. It might not be the best-looking car ever built, but it's somewhat funny to see a miniature replica of a car that was already quite small in size.
Just think of it this way, the Ami is 95 inches long (2,41 meters) and weighs 1,069 lbs (485 kg) with a 5.5 kWh battery. Meanwhile, the Honda Goldwing Tour motorcycle is 101.4 inches long (2.57 meters) and weighs 844 lbs (383 kg).
While this casting was initially introduced in 2008, Matchbox hasn't used it for almost a decade. It came back in 2021, and it seems that this is the second year in a row for it to be featured in the France series. It would be nice if they would at least opt for different colors next time. Let's just hope Mattel takes things up a notch for 2023.
