The Hybrid Corolla Cross, the First Corolla SUV, Is Available for Sale in European Markets

Using the C platform of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the car is a hybrid with two gasoline ICE versions; a 1.8-liter (with front-wheel drive only) or a 2.0-liter that is coupled to an FWD or AWD system. A continually variable transmission (CVT) is the only gearbox option for all the Corolla Cross variants, with two ratios (3.218 for the 1.8 and 3.605 for the 2.0).
Positioned as a family CUV daily driver, the car is not particularly appealing in the performance sector, with top speed scores reading 106 mph - 170 kph – for the 1.8-liter and 112 mph - 180 kph – for the more powerful version. 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) times are expectedly average: 9.9 seconds on the slower 1.8 and 7.5 seconds for the AWD 2.0 liter (the FWD version is one-tenth slower, with 7.6 seconds).
Since we brought power into the discussion, note that the 1.8 hybrid powertrain outputs a total of 103 kW (138 bhp/140 ps), while the top combo is good for 145 kW (194 bhp/197 ps). Because they’re hybrid systems, a detailed overview is necessary since ICE and electric motors yield differently.
So, the 1.8-liter inline-four gasoline engine gives out 96 bhp (98 ps) and 104 lb-ft (142 Nm) of torque, and the bigger plant is rated at a more muscular 150 bhp (152 ps) and 140 lb-ft (190 Nm). In the electric sector, the front-wheel-drive system has one 70 kW/136 lb-ft (185 Nm) motor on the front axle. The 4x4 has two motors, an 83 kW/ 152 lb-ft (206 Nm) at the front and a smaller 30 kW/62 lb-ft (83 Nm) at the back.
Body sizes are identical for both powertrains – 14.6 x 6 x 5.3 ft (4,460 mm x 1,825 mm x 1,620 mm LxWxH), but the weight difference is significant between the various engine options. The 1.8 2WD tips the scale at 3,108 lb (1,410 kg), while the 2.0 2WD is just under 80 lbs. heavier (3,185 lb – 1,445 kg). The four-wheel-drive train adds some extra 210 lbs. of weight to the Corolla Cross to 3,318 lbs. (1,505 kg).
Moving along to the visual appeal of the Corolla Cross, the European-preferred design lines are prominent (check the gallery for an in-depth look at the new car), with bi-LED headlights as standard, flared wings, and large windows. A choice of either 17-inch or 18-inch wheels is available.
On the inside, the cabin space offers good visibility for all occupants, with a high eye-line for the driver (typical for Compact SUVs). The trunk is a 433-liter compartment that can extend threefold to 1,337 liters with the rear seats folded. An optional power hatch – with a kick sensor – gives easy access to the cargo bay that is only 28.3 inches above the ground (720 mm).
Toyota Corolla Cross offers many systems to keep the car out of harm’s way. The new front camera and radar pair now have a broader reach, both horizontally and vertically, and detect objects earlier than the previous generation’s hardware.
The latest Corolla comes equipped with a Pre-collision System that can recognize potential head-on collisions. The Intersection Collision Avoidance Support detects traffic across two lanes and other vehicles cutting in from the side.
Cruise control improvements now provide a smoother ride, with gradual deceleration and increased distance-keeping between vehicles. Many more safety assistants equip the Corolla Cross – read about them in the press release at the bottom of the story – but a Toyota-first is a possibility to update the TSS (Toyota Safety Sense) without paying a visit to your local dealer. The over-the-air revision will be released with the 2023 firmware upgrade.
The newest addition to the Corolla lineup benefits from the new 12.3-inch fully digital "combimeter" (standard on all versions), customizable in content and appearance. A new, faster Toyota Smart Connect multimedia and infotainment system with a 10.5-inch touchscreen includes cloud-based real-time navigation, voice assistant, and smartphone integration (wireless with Apple CarPlay and wired for Android Auto). The car’s price includes a four-year subscription to Toyota’s digital services.
Positioned as a family CUV daily driver, the car is not particularly appealing in the performance sector, with top speed scores reading 106 mph - 170 kph – for the 1.8-liter and 112 mph - 180 kph – for the more powerful version. 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) times are expectedly average: 9.9 seconds on the slower 1.8 and 7.5 seconds for the AWD 2.0 liter (the FWD version is one-tenth slower, with 7.6 seconds).
Since we brought power into the discussion, note that the 1.8 hybrid powertrain outputs a total of 103 kW (138 bhp/140 ps), while the top combo is good for 145 kW (194 bhp/197 ps). Because they’re hybrid systems, a detailed overview is necessary since ICE and electric motors yield differently.
So, the 1.8-liter inline-four gasoline engine gives out 96 bhp (98 ps) and 104 lb-ft (142 Nm) of torque, and the bigger plant is rated at a more muscular 150 bhp (152 ps) and 140 lb-ft (190 Nm). In the electric sector, the front-wheel-drive system has one 70 kW/136 lb-ft (185 Nm) motor on the front axle. The 4x4 has two motors, an 83 kW/ 152 lb-ft (206 Nm) at the front and a smaller 30 kW/62 lb-ft (83 Nm) at the back.
Body sizes are identical for both powertrains – 14.6 x 6 x 5.3 ft (4,460 mm x 1,825 mm x 1,620 mm LxWxH), but the weight difference is significant between the various engine options. The 1.8 2WD tips the scale at 3,108 lb (1,410 kg), while the 2.0 2WD is just under 80 lbs. heavier (3,185 lb – 1,445 kg). The four-wheel-drive train adds some extra 210 lbs. of weight to the Corolla Cross to 3,318 lbs. (1,505 kg).
Moving along to the visual appeal of the Corolla Cross, the European-preferred design lines are prominent (check the gallery for an in-depth look at the new car), with bi-LED headlights as standard, flared wings, and large windows. A choice of either 17-inch or 18-inch wheels is available.
On the inside, the cabin space offers good visibility for all occupants, with a high eye-line for the driver (typical for Compact SUVs). The trunk is a 433-liter compartment that can extend threefold to 1,337 liters with the rear seats folded. An optional power hatch – with a kick sensor – gives easy access to the cargo bay that is only 28.3 inches above the ground (720 mm).
Toyota Corolla Cross offers many systems to keep the car out of harm’s way. The new front camera and radar pair now have a broader reach, both horizontally and vertically, and detect objects earlier than the previous generation’s hardware.
The latest Corolla comes equipped with a Pre-collision System that can recognize potential head-on collisions. The Intersection Collision Avoidance Support detects traffic across two lanes and other vehicles cutting in from the side.
Cruise control improvements now provide a smoother ride, with gradual deceleration and increased distance-keeping between vehicles. Many more safety assistants equip the Corolla Cross – read about them in the press release at the bottom of the story – but a Toyota-first is a possibility to update the TSS (Toyota Safety Sense) without paying a visit to your local dealer. The over-the-air revision will be released with the 2023 firmware upgrade.
The newest addition to the Corolla lineup benefits from the new 12.3-inch fully digital "combimeter" (standard on all versions), customizable in content and appearance. A new, faster Toyota Smart Connect multimedia and infotainment system with a 10.5-inch touchscreen includes cloud-based real-time navigation, voice assistant, and smartphone integration (wireless with Apple CarPlay and wired for Android Auto). The car’s price includes a four-year subscription to Toyota’s digital services.