2020 Corvette C8 Can Fit Into the Palm of Your Hand, Costs $25

Just the other day, I walked into a toy store looking for the newest Hot Wheels case. I would normally find 30 to 40 cars in that location, but this time things were different. They had brought in a huge box filled with hundreds of items, as they have been recently bombarded by collectors asking for more cars. And with such high demand, Mattel was sure to come up with more designs to fill up the void.
The Matchbox revival we've seen in recent years has filled a gap in the 1/64-scale diecast segment. Mattel has created the perfect duo by doing this and also growing its Hot Wheels brand. And we're seeing more and more special items created for adult collectors.
Their standards are slightly more complex, and they are also willing and able to pay extra to get the right product. It was just two days ago that we saw the release of the new Hot Wheels RLC sELECTIONs model, a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS.
You can also still get the Exclusive Custom Fleetside, which hasn't sold out yet. And now, Mattel is using its online shop to offer collectors the chance of buying a 2020 Corvette C8. This will be priced at $25, just like RLC items. Judging by that figure and by how the cars look, this is a premium-level Matchbox item.
Gulf Oil liveries are always popular among collectors, and this one is probably going to be just as successful. The "Gulf One" Corvette that raced in the 60s is one of the most expensive and well-known Corvettes in history. And this C8 is looking to cling to that name too.
The ZAMAC body has been painted in powder blue and features all the defining elements of a Gulf livery. The C8 sits on True Grip Euro wheels with grey-painted hubs and it all feels fantastic except for one thing.
It seems that there are no moving parts here! Of course, there is a special Matchbox series focused on that concept and you can find the Corvette in there. But the overall build quality of that $5 item is not going to satisfy the most demanding collectors. You can put your orders in starting today, the 20th of October, at 9 AM PT. But it will ship out on or before January 6, 2023.
