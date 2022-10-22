Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case C, Behold the 1968 COPO Camaro Super Treasure Hunt

In the past few days, Hot Wheels communities have been sharing sneak peeks of the contents inside Case C for 2023. But now we can look at all the 72 items that you can find in this new assortment of mainline cars.
And it contains a few surprises that we did not see coming. We have known for some time that the Super Treasure Hunt for this case is going to be the 1968 COPO Camaro. This casting is part of the HW Art Cars series, with Camaro decals on the sides.
Most collectors would rather have clean cars with no decals on the side when talking about STH models, but this design isn't half bad. Speaking of clean vehicles, today we've also uncovered the STH for Case D. It's going to be the Lotus Evija in Spectraflame Red, and by the looks of it, there aren't going to be any decals on the sides.
But let's get back to Case C, as we'll probably have to wait another month for the next one to pop up. We were pretty surprised to see what Mattel has selected for the Treasure Hunt item: it's the BMW R nineT Racer.
motorcycle with Hot Wheels, but it's not unheard of either. In 2021, there was the Tred Shredder. For 2019, Mattel used the Honda Monkey Z50, and you'll find two-wheel TH models in 2018 and 2017 as well.
With that out of the way, let's take a look at the other items inside Case C. We've already seen the 2023 Nissan Z in Case B, and rumors have it that we're going to get it in Passion Red sometime soon. At first glance, you might not pay that much attention to the Batman Forever Batmobile. But then you realize this is a brand new casting for Hot Wheels.
It seems as if there's always at least one Batmobile or Batman-related car in any given case, and that can only be good news for Bruce Wayne's fans. The Baja Bone Shaker looks rather interesting with the Ultra Violet Skull wheels, it's just a shame that it will arrive in stores long after Halloween.
The Group C Fantasy is yet another new appearance in the Hot Wheels mainline line-up. As you can tell by the name, this is a depiction of a futuristic Group C race car and that alone might help you forget that it's just a fantasy model.
Rotary fans will be ecstatic to see that Hot Wheels is finally building a mainline version of the Mazda 787B. We've only seen three different iterations of this casting so far, and they were all Premium models. And to add to that excitement, the fifth color for the 1989 Mazda Savanna RX-7 FC3S is also included in this case.
A Premium version of the Japanese coupe is also coming our way in 2023, but we'll tell you more about that at the right time. If there's one item that took us by surprise in Case C, it's the Rimac Nevera.
It makes perfect sense for Hot Wheels to create a scale replica of the fastest production vehicle on Earth, but we didn't figure they would move so fast with this project. For many collectors, this will probably be the highlight of Case C, alongside the 787B. The 1988 Pro Street Thunderbird built by Matt and Debbie Hay is back with a new color, but the original Metalflake hot pink is just so much better.
Zonda versions in 1/64 scale soon.
With any luck, you should be able to come across Case C in a few months for now. Looking back at the first two cases for 2022, this one might be the most exciting yet. But we're bound to see a lot more interesting castings in 2023, especially in the Premium and RLC series.
And it contains a few surprises that we did not see coming. We have known for some time that the Super Treasure Hunt for this case is going to be the 1968 COPO Camaro. This casting is part of the HW Art Cars series, with Camaro decals on the sides.
Most collectors would rather have clean cars with no decals on the side when talking about STH models, but this design isn't half bad. Speaking of clean vehicles, today we've also uncovered the STH for Case D. It's going to be the Lotus Evija in Spectraflame Red, and by the looks of it, there aren't going to be any decals on the sides.
But let's get back to Case C, as we'll probably have to wait another month for the next one to pop up. We were pretty surprised to see what Mattel has selected for the Treasure Hunt item: it's the BMW R nineT Racer.
motorcycle with Hot Wheels, but it's not unheard of either. In 2021, there was the Tred Shredder. For 2019, Mattel used the Honda Monkey Z50, and you'll find two-wheel TH models in 2018 and 2017 as well.
With that out of the way, let's take a look at the other items inside Case C. We've already seen the 2023 Nissan Z in Case B, and rumors have it that we're going to get it in Passion Red sometime soon. At first glance, you might not pay that much attention to the Batman Forever Batmobile. But then you realize this is a brand new casting for Hot Wheels.
It seems as if there's always at least one Batmobile or Batman-related car in any given case, and that can only be good news for Bruce Wayne's fans. The Baja Bone Shaker looks rather interesting with the Ultra Violet Skull wheels, it's just a shame that it will arrive in stores long after Halloween.
The Group C Fantasy is yet another new appearance in the Hot Wheels mainline line-up. As you can tell by the name, this is a depiction of a futuristic Group C race car and that alone might help you forget that it's just a fantasy model.
Rotary fans will be ecstatic to see that Hot Wheels is finally building a mainline version of the Mazda 787B. We've only seen three different iterations of this casting so far, and they were all Premium models. And to add to that excitement, the fifth color for the 1989 Mazda Savanna RX-7 FC3S is also included in this case.
A Premium version of the Japanese coupe is also coming our way in 2023, but we'll tell you more about that at the right time. If there's one item that took us by surprise in Case C, it's the Rimac Nevera.
It makes perfect sense for Hot Wheels to create a scale replica of the fastest production vehicle on Earth, but we didn't figure they would move so fast with this project. For many collectors, this will probably be the highlight of Case C, alongside the 787B. The 1988 Pro Street Thunderbird built by Matt and Debbie Hay is back with a new color, but the original Metalflake hot pink is just so much better.
Zonda versions in 1/64 scale soon.
With any luck, you should be able to come across Case C in a few months for now. Looking back at the first two cases for 2022, this one might be the most exciting yet. But we're bound to see a lot more interesting castings in 2023, especially in the Premium and RLC series.