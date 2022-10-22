Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case C, Behold the 1968 COPO Camaro Super Treasure Hunt

Yesterday I came across a 30-minute long video on Youtube, that was a mash-up of Hot Wheels commercials from as far back as 1968. As I reached the ones published in the '90s, I had a flashback from my days of watching Cartoon Network as a kid. And I realized that watching all these commercials when I was still a few years old might have had a strong impact on my urge to get as many diecast cars as possible today.