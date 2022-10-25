There's Only One Way You Can Have a NASA S.E.V. at Home, It's Called Matchbox

It won't be long until Matchbox celebrates 70 years of existence, as the brand name made its debut back in July of 1953. With the current rate of product development, we're keen to see what anniversary surprises Mattel has got in store for the scale model manufacturer. One thing's for sure, it's becoming more and more difficult for collectors to keep up with all the new items coming from both Matchbox and Hot Wheels.

20 photos