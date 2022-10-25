There's Only One Way You Can Have a NASA S.E.V. at Home, It's Called Matchbox

It won't be long until Matchbox celebrates 70 years of existence, as the brand name made its debut back in July of 1953. With the current rate of product development, we're keen to see what anniversary surprises Mattel has got in store for the scale model manufacturer. One thing's for sure, it's becoming more and more difficult for collectors to keep up with all the new items coming from both Matchbox and Hot Wheels.
Just last month, we had a look at the five cars included in Matchbox Collectors Mix 2. The 1935 Ford Pickup and the 1995 Subaru SVX were pretty cool but didn't feature any moving parts as opposed to the other three cars in the set.
The 1964 Chevy C10 Longbed with patina elements was the most exciting appearance, even though there have been six previous iterations of the casting before. The first mix of the year wasn't half bad either, and you might want to have a look at the 1982 Datsun 280 ZX and the Pagani Huayra Roadster.
The format of the series is unchanged for Mix 3, at least by counting the number of vehicles inside. This is your best chance at having a NASA Space Exploration Vehicle (S.E.V.) at home, considering its size and price.
It's only the second time Matchbox has marketed this casting, as it initially made its debut back in 2018. By the looks of it, the Drag Beetle is the only item in the set to include moving parts. As with any respectable drag machine, you can lift the body to get a look at the chassis and engine setup below.
As a bonus, this car features Mooneyes graphics and tiny wheels up front. The most common Matchbox casting in this set is the Dodge Charger Police car. The first edition came out in 2013, but it was retooled in 2014. Most of the time you'll find these in either white or black, but there is also a blue version from 2015.
The 2015 Mazda MX-5 is the second most popular item in Mix 3, with eight previous iterations so far. But it's not bound to stir up as much attention as the 1962 Plymouth Savoy, a casting that you won't find in a Hot Wheels collection. Right now, you can get the whole set for about $44 plus shipping. But there's also the option of walking over to your nearest store and looking for it.
