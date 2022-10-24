Hot Wheels RLC Members Get Exclusive Chance of Buying Tiny Lamborghini Countach LP500 S

Just this weekend, we stumbled across a Canadian collector that decided to part ways with hundreds of premium and rare Hot Wheels cars. It can be quite tempting to see some of your favorite cars in 1/64 scale right there for you to grab, just a click of a mouse button away. But then you realize that you could use that budget on tuning up your full-scale vehicle instead. When you've almost made up your mind, you get an email from Mattel with RLC news.

13 photos