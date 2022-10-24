Hot Wheels RLC Members Get Exclusive Chance of Buying Tiny Lamborghini Countach LP500 S

Just this weekend, we stumbled across a Canadian collector that decided to part ways with hundreds of premium and rare Hot Wheels cars. It can be quite tempting to see some of your favorite cars in 1/64 scale right there for you to grab, just a click of a mouse button away. But then you realize that you could use that budget on tuning up your full-scale vehicle instead. When you've almost made up your mind, you get an email from Mattel with RLC news.
It was just a few days ago that Hot Wheels announced the sale of the second Red Line Club sELECTIONs item for 2022: the 1969 Chevy Camaro SS. If you haven't placed an order yet, there's still about a week left until the pre-order window will be closed.
But the Chevy was voted second best this year by Red Line Club members, as the Lamborghini Countach LP500 S topped the charts earlier this year. For about two weeks in July, you could have pre-ordered a Spectraflame Ice Blue version of this vehicle.
On the 25th of October at 9 AM PT, Mattel is offering RLC members the chance to purchase a Spectraflame Olive version of that exact casting. The opening scissor doors are still there, but we're looking at a different combination of colors this time.
The Real Riders 5-spoke modern wheels feature copper-painted hubs to match the interior, and this time the over-fenders and rear wing are painted matte black. This approach is different than the one we've seen in July, and it has more of a Japanese-tuning vibe to it.
If there's one other major difference you'll notice, it's the fact that Mattel has set the limit to two units per customer. Some people will probably try to get more than that by using multiple accounts, and you'll already see an array of listings on eBay for this product even though it hasn't been launched yet. Some of the older versions can go for as much as $350 today, so buying this new one for $30 sounds like a fairly good trade.
