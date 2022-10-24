2023 Kia Niro EV Pricing Confirmed, Offers 253-Mile Driving Range

kW

EV

kWh

Pretty similar pricing to the outgoing model, yet the South Korean automaker sweetens the deal with more standard equipment. It’s also worth mentioning an electric driving range of 253 miles (407 kilometers) and under 45 minutes of charging from 10 to 80 percent at 85. The only downside to the Nirois that prospective customers will have to make do with front-wheel drive. Those who cannot do without all-wheel drive are better off buying the EV6, which is boasting a starting price of $41,400.To arrive at dealers in all 50 states this month, the 2023 model year Kia Niro EV is powered by a 150-kW electric motor connected to a 64.8-battery pack. The 201-horsepower South Korean crossover supports level 3 fast charging, but somewhat strange for a brand-new EV, the heat pump is optional. Customers living in colder climates can get it as part of the Preserve Package, which also includes heated outboard rear seats. Said package is optional on both trim levels, known as the Wind and Wave.Fairly compact in every respect, the Niro EV flaunts bio polyurethane and Tencel made from eucalyptus leaves for the seating upholstery. The headliner should also please the eco-friendly crowd because it’s made from reconditioned wallpaper. Goodies further include dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, an eight-speaker audio system from Harman Kardon, and a bi-tone interior theme for the Wave.The bodywork can be had in eight paint choices, with the Wave trim level also available in a bi-tone combination of Snow White Pearl with Gray.