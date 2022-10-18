Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '69 Chevy Camaro SS Coming Up, Ghost Flames for the Win!

Every year, members of the Hot Wheels Red Line Club get the chance to cast a special vote. Their input will determine a special sELECTIONs casting that will go live on the RLC website.
This has been going on since 2004, and it goes to show that Mattel is committed to interacting with customers across the globe. Earlier this year, people voted for a Lamborghini Countach LP500 S. There were five options including the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, the 1971 Datsun 510, the 1991 BMW M3, and the Volkswagen T1 Rockster.
More than 13,000 people voted at that moment, and Spectraflame Ice Blue was their color of choice. You could order the Lamborghini between the 12th and the 25th of July, and it had a price tag of $30.
Some people are already asking $150 for it on eBay, even though it will still take a few months until the first delivery. Now, the Hot Wheels community has grown immensely over the past few years and you can see that by looking at the demand for these scale model cars.
Chevy Camaro SS and the Datsun 510.
While the Japanese Coupe is quite a popular model among Hot Wheels Collectors, the muscle car casting is certainly more impressive. More people got in on the action this time, as over 18,000 votes were cast in a matter of days.
It was a close race, but the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS managed to rack up 53.29% of the votes. For the next step, fans were invited to pick their favorite color. With this being a premium RLC model, this would be a Spectraflame-exclusive option.
And the proposed colors were British Racing Green, Red, Bright Orange, Navy Blue, and Smoke. Almost 16,000 people voted this time, and Spectraflame Bright Orange was just slightly ahead of Spectraflame Smoke.
This is the final sELECTIONs model for 2022, and it's also the second Chevrolet item to reach this far within the past two years. The team at Hot Wheels opted for ghost flames on the sides of the car, and they're subtle enough not to become a nuisance to anyone.
The 5-spoke Mag-type Real Rider wheels look spectacular on the car, and the Goodyear tires further amplify that effect. If this would have been a limited edition model, it would have probably sold out in a matter of minutes.
But even though this is still an RLC exclusive, it will be made to order. And that means that there's no limit to how many you can order. Since all the images on the website are 3D renderings, we haven't seen what the blister card looks like yet.
But it's good to know it will be packed in a Kar Keepers clamshell case for efficient protection. The price is set at $25, and orders are open until the 31st of October at 9 PM PT. Are you going to get one?
