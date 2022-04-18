Karma Automotive Brings GS-6 "EV" to 2022 New York Auto Show, Tesla Couldn’t Care Less

Karma Automotive, together with Manhattan Motorcars, have joined forces to showcase the Southern California-based luxury EV-maker's latest vehicle, the GS-6, at this year’s New York International Auto Show. You can still visit NYIAS until April 24, and if you’re going just to see this GS-6, then your destination should be Booth #900 on Level 3 of the Jacob Javitz Center.
The 2022 Karma GS-6 is parked at Manhattan Motorcars’ booth alongside other luxury models from the likes of Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Porsche and GTO Engineering. The latter can be seen in this image right next to the Sequoia Green GS-6.
“We have an exceptional partnership with Karma, who provide a unique luxury electric vehicle experience,” stated Paul Dumont, general manager of Manhattan Motorcars. “There has never been a better time to buy an electric vehicle in the state of New York.”
Meanwhile, Karma Automotive senior VP of global sales, marketing and customer experience, William Monroe, had this to say: “It is great to be a part of the New York International Auto Show again, especially with a partner like Manhattan Motorcars. This auto show has been one of the largest publicly attended consumer events, which is fantastic for showcasing our vehicle’s latest generation.”
The 2022 Karma GS-6 is available in three specifications (Sport, Luxury, GS-6), offering buyers a maximum range of 360 miles (580 km) and a charge time of 34 minutes – but just to clarify, this isn’t a fully electric variant, since it also features a gasoline-powered unit acting as a range extender.
If you want a fully electric Karma, then you’ll have to wait for the GSe-6, featuring a 110-kWh battery and up to 300 miles of EV range (483 km). Meanwhile, the flagship GSe-6S will be able to get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.9 seconds, which is quite respectable for a car this size.
You can reserve your GSe-6 for just $100, with pricing starting at $79,900.
