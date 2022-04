Karma Automotive Brings GS-6 "EV" to 2022 New York Auto Show, Tesla Couldn’t Care Less

kWh

EV

The 2022 Karma GS-6 is parked at Manhattan Motorcars’ booth alongside other luxury models from the likes of Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Porsche and GTO Engineering. The latter can be seen in this image right next to the Sequoia Green GS-6.“We have an exceptional partnership with Karma, who provide a unique luxury electric vehicle experience,” stated Paul Dumont, general manager of Manhattan Motorcars. “There has never been a better time to buy an electric vehicle in the state of New York.”Meanwhile, Karma Automotive senior VP of global sales, marketing and customer experience, William Monroe, had this to say: “It is great to be a part of the New York International Auto Show again, especially with a partner like Manhattan Motorcars. This auto show has been one of the largest publicly attended consumer events, which is fantastic for showcasing our vehicle’s latest generation.”The 2022 Karma GS-6 is available in three specifications (Sport, Luxury, GS-6), offering buyers a maximum range of 360 miles (580 km) and a charge time of 34 minutes – but just to clarify, this isn’t a fully electric variant, since it also features a gasoline-powered unit acting as a range extender.If you want a fully electric Karma, then you’ll have to wait for the GSe-6, featuring a 110-battery and up to 300 miles ofrange (483 km). Meanwhile, the flagship GSe-6S will be able to get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.9 seconds, which is quite respectable for a car this size.You can reserve your GSe-6 for just $100, with pricing starting at $79,900.