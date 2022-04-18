Karma Automotive Brings GS-6 "EV" to 2022 New York Auto Show, Tesla Couldn’t Care Less

Karma Automotive, together with Manhattan Motorcars, have joined forces to showcase the Southern California-based luxury EV-maker's latest vehicle, the GS-6, at this year’s New York International Auto Show. You can still visit NYIAS until April 24, and if you’re going just to see this GS-6, then your destination should be Booth #900 on Level 3 of the Jacob Javitz Center.

8 photos