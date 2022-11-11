Volvo ES100 Mates EX90 SUV With BMW 7 Series to Create a Full-Sized Virtual Saloon

Volvo is obviously putting a lot of eggs (EV, safety, new tech, big crossover body, etc.) into the fresh, mid-size EX90 luxury crossover SUV basket.
That is only natural since they need to go after Tesla if they want to succeed in the North American market. But how about the European or Chinese regions, who are still pretty much enamored with big-bodied executive cars as a measure of the owner’s success and status? Well, no worries, as those posh markets and their ritzy customers are also taken care of.
Albeit only virtually, on this occasion. So, meet the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to create a full-size (F-segment in Europe) electric limousine that could serve as the company’s flagship both at home in Europe as well as in parent Geely’s Chinese backyard. Logically, the pixel master also came up with a new name to signal this would sit above the current S90 sedan, and it’s called ‘ES100.’
But what about its virtual creation? Well, that, too, is fully explained in the CGI expert’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below, it’s a six-minute feature, so it’s good for a coffee break at the office). According to the author, he used the outrageous template of the G70 seventh-generation BMW 7 Series.
But, luckily for everyone involved, the humongous bucktooth grille and squinty, split headlight ‘eyes’ were quickly hidden away under the body and flush surfacing of the Volvo EX90 luxury crossover SUV. Naturally, the ES100 kept the latter’s subtle gray color (although that BMW blue was also cool, in its own right) and would presumably make use of the same fully electric powertrain credentials as the newly introduced CUV.
So, what do you think, does it get our CGI hall pass because the world still needs big-bodied, land yacht-style executive sedans with ample rear legroom, or is the full-size car segment already on its deathbed and this wouldn’t have a chance to resuscitate it?
