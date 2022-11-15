Third-Gen Chevy Nova SS Gets the Classy Old Style Mixed With Fresh CGI Goodies

Everyone has their favorites. And that is also valid across the automotive industry. Both in the real world and over the threshold of the virtual realm.
And we have a conclusive example. But first, let us start with a little bit of classic car background. So, when it comes to American sports cars, there are many options to select a favorite. It could be one of the Detroit Three pony cars, it could be a bigger muscle car, or it may even be an underdog.
As far as the latter are concerned, when rooting for team GM, there is probably nothing better than a little Chevrolet Chevy II or Nova. Naturally, people also love to play with certain iterations more than others – and as far as this series is concerned, the third generation sure takes the spotlight. Both in the real world, thanks to big block hoots or Yenko Novas, as well as across the digital realm.
Speaking of the latter, here is Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who has decided that now is the ripe time to take us on yet another Nova SS journey of wishful thinking discovery. We have seen countless dream iterations based on the Nova Super Sport performance package, and this is probably not the last one, either.
It is, however, a very respectfully imagined restomod build project, complete with black Chevy Nova SS attire on the body panels, a wider fender flare treatment to better fit the larger performance tires, a nicely slammed atmosphere, and even a set of cool yet classy polished aftermarket wheels to bode well for the body’s chrome trim.
And, of course, nothing screams classic car more than a full tan leather treatment around the cabin, right? Well, that is also CGI-covered, as far as we can tell!
