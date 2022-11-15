Mid-Size GMC Hummer EV Based on GMC Sierra Denali EV Feels Like a Reinvented H3T

Currently, General Motors is trying to diligently expand its full-size pickup truck EV offerings to catch the biggest slice of the sustainable pie possible.
For example, the rumor mill is in full swing regarding the expected prices of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT (work truck base version). And while it won’t be cheap (nothing is, anymore), it is also a step in the right direction of finally starting the first customer deliveries.
Moving over to camp GMC, the brand recently showcased the looks of the Sierra EV range, including the posh Denali version. And the humongous full-size Hummer EV revival, in Edition 1 trim, will soon step into Canada to give fans access to the collectible grade. But what if that is not all?
For example, across the virtual realm, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based digital artist better known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have a CGI go at imagining an even larger (or should we say smaller) Hummer EV expansion. The pixel master envisions a design proposal for GMC’s future Hummer EV mid-range pickup truck that might be slotted under the current behemoth as the entry-level to a potential Hummer EV sub-brand.
Naturally, the CGI expert did not start the unofficial mid-size GMC Hummer EV from scratch. Instead, the author used the recently announced 2024 GMC Sierra Denali EV as the base of operations and then added the signature visual elements from the real-world Hummer EV to complete the digital looks. Of course, that immediately triggered a reaction of recognition from the audience, as people quickly recalled the days of the 2005 to 2010 General Motors Hummer H3 – and especially its four-door pickup truck version dubbed H3T.
So, does this freshly reinvented mid-size GMC Hummer EV get our sustainable CGI hall pass, or not?
