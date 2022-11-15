'Ruined' Pair of Dodge Chargers Travel the Digital Road With a Polarizing Stance

Everyone (probably) already knows that Dodge’s seventh-generation Charger will abandon its ICE lifestyle beyond the 2023 model year.
Instead, the Stellantis brand has decided to steer the course toward sustainable pony and muscle car shenanigans, complete with no less than nine EV power levels for the upcoming production series version of the neat Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. But that does not mean all folks must abide by their decision.
Or, at least, they could imagine one last outrageous cry (or two) of ICE despair for the iconic Mopars. We do not know if this is a statement against the new EV course of action, but here is Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who has decided to pair his dream SRT Hellcat with a fellow pixel master’s outrageous CGI take on the Charger matters.
So, the digital expert took Jake’s (aka ruined_renders on social media) extreme stance on the Dodge Charger lifestyle (some might even dare say it borderlines a Bosozoku/Kaido Racer obsession) and put a quick animation together to showcase his imagined Mopar in 3D form. Even better, the sparkling white, extreme-widebody aerodynamic kit-dressed four-door sedan that features an equally extreme stance for the aftermarket wheels and huge exhaust-tip extensions, is not alone.
Instead, the author opted to send his dream Charger SRT Hellcat along for the ride. This hypothetical Dodge is ‘basic’ according to the virtual artist – but we know it’s just a ruse, judging by the widebody treatment, the slammed attitude, the Blitz 03 aftermarket wheels, and the interesting, mirror yellow-tinted greenhouse. The one thing they did not tell us anything about is the powertrain credentials, though.
As such, we can safely assume that it is ok to extrapolate from the video and believe that both feature the best of the best that is still possible for the final moments of the ICE age. That would be the 797-hp, widebody-trimmed Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, of course!
