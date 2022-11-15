Lower Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport Contrasts Lunar Rock to CGI Shadow Line, New Wheels

Toyota may be just another ailing carmaker these days, with lower sales and revenue due to all the automotive industry constraints (and its stubbornness towards adopting EVs on a big scale), but its full-size North American affairs are reasonably swell.
The 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck is deeply beloved by a portion of the market, including by aftermarket outlets with a tendency towards 6x6 conversions, as it turns out. And the Texas-produced 2023 Sequoia full-size three-row family SUV just got crowned as the 2022 SUV of Texas!
That is definitely not bad for a hulking SUV that has an MSRP of $58,300 and is only available with a hybrid 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine plus an electric motor for a combined output of no less than 437 horsepower. Naturally, that makes a lot of people think positively of potential road-trip and overlanding adventures to far corners of North America.
Wait, but how about those who love the TRD capabilities and looks but still want the Sequoia to serve as a mall crawler, don’t they deserve a chance to dream, as well? Well, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks now is the right CGI time to again play with the fresh Sequoia SUV.
And, frankly, we have lost track of how many digital transformations this pixel master has imagined for the all-new third-gen Sequoia, which was only revealed earlier this year. Of course, some will say the CGI expert has a passion for the big Toyota SUV, and they’re probably right.
So, here’s another morphing, this time of a Lunar Rock Sequoia TRD Sport equipped with the author’s signature ‘Shadow Line,’ a custom lowered suspension setup, and two new types of larger aftermarket-style wheels. Thus, which one is better – and do any of them deserve our digital hall pass or not?
