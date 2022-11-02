autoevolution
Toyota Sequoia Crowned the SUV of Texas at the 2022 Texas Truck Rodeo

2 Nov 2022, 17:02 UTC ·
Toyota scored another award in Texas, helped no doubt by the assembly plant it has in San Antonio. The Toyota Sequoia was named the Sport Utility Vehicle of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo event.
This year’s Texas Truck Rodeo brought together dozens of Texan journalists on the off-road course of Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. They aimed to evaluate the latest trucks and SUVs and award coveted prizes. Vehicles were analyzed on the interior, exterior, value, performance, and personal appeal to establish the best of the best in each category.

After winning the Truck of Texas Award in 2021 with the Tundra, Toyota scored another victory this year with the Sequoia as the Sport Utility Vehicle of Texas. We suspect that the Sequoia, assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX) in San Antonio, had some privileges in this evaluation. But that doesn’t mean the three-row SUV is without merits.

“Toyota has done a gorgeous job of remaking a classic from the ground up, and TAWA’s membership took note and chose the Sequoia as the 2023 SUV of Texas,” said Teia Collier, president of TAWA. “We were impressed with the Sequoia’s capability, powerful new engine, and solid good looks, which made it stand out in a class of noteworthy vehicles.”

The third generation of the SUV (XK80) entered production just a month ago, being new from the ground up. The standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain provides 437 horsepower, 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque, and a maximum towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs. The three-row SUV offers families enough space to carry passengers and all their gear, while the five trims available to order provide unique characteristics for everyone.

The Tow Tech Package offers a suite of features to help maneuver a trailer. This includes Trailer Backup Guide to aid in backing up the SUV with a trailer, and Straight Path Assist, which helps provide steering control to keep the trailer straight on its intended path when backing up.

