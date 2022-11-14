Refreshed Ford Explorer Lightning Electric SUV Gets CGI Reveal

autoevolution
Currently, the Blue Oval company has lots of electrified vehicles. But few of them are of the full-EV variety.
Ford Explorer Lightning EV rendering by AutoYa
So, the easiest and cheapest way to play it sustainable with a Ford model is to go shopping for the Maverick HEV pocket-size compact unibody pickup truck. The Escape crossover SUV, meanwhile, can be had both as a regular hybrid as well as a plug-in. And at the top of the electrified game sits the current, sixth-gen U625 Ford Explorer.

Meanwhile, the fully electric options consist of the Mustang Mach-E crossover, F-150 Lightning full-size pickup truck, and the E-Transit van. Naturally, the latter two are mostly of the workhorse variety, so one could argue that Ford lacks EVs in the ritzier, passenger-focused department. As such, the Blue Oval company probably knows its Mach-E can only do so much when it comes to larger families and their transportation needs.

Or so claims the rumor mill, which is mulling the arrival of a fully electric version alongside the 2023MY facelift for the Ford Explorer, probably out and about sometime around the 2024 or even 2025 model years. But what happens with people who are too impatient to wait that long? No worries, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced fully electric Ford SUV.

And after we all take this mid-life cycle refresh for the Ford Explorer Lightning SUV idea with a grain of salt, there is reason to believe they might have struck the right chords as the resident pixel master has based his CGI assumptions on real-world models. So, the CGI expert seamlessly blended the 2023 Ford Explorer version for China with the current design of the F-150 Lightning.

As for options, there is always the traditional unofficial color palette reel, as well as a quick comparison between the current version and the upcoming (CGI) EV variant. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?

