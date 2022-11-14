2023 Jensen Interceptor GT Springs Back to Virtual Life, Now Complete With EV Oomph

Some will argue that an interesting grand tourer changed forever the automotive world. Well, they may have a point since it is the Jensen Interceptor we are talking about.
Remember that the second iteration of the Jensen Interceptor nameplate was produced for just a decade, between 1966 and 1976 (its predecessor was manufactured between 1950 and 1957). It had a classic British subtlety, Italian-cooked Carrozzeria Touring design, and a trio of American V8 options under the hood – both of the small and big block variety.
All of them came from Chrysler to provide the necessary oomph for this model that may forever go down in automotive history with a massive cult following. It is, of course, enough to attract the attention of folks both in the real world and across the virtual realm. So, here is the digital artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) bringing to life his CGI vision of an iconic Jensen and fabled Interceptor revival.
The Jensen Motors Limited company was dissolved more than a decade ago, back in 2011, but that really does not matter to folks who dabble with CGI brush strokes. Thus, the pixel master thought, “what if… the British brand Jensen brings back a retro design (for the new) Interceptor GT?” And the CGI expert is also proposing both the neo-classic styling, as well as the powertrain option, as “it could be a cool new EV based on the design language of the exotic Coupé with the latest technology.”
Naturally, he based the hypothetical 2023 Jensen Interceptor on a very cool source – the Mk2 1969 model year, and we could easily imagine this daring revival using some mighty Chrysler oomph, all over again. This time around, though, maybe it will not be a V8 SBC/BBC but rather one of the nine power levels proposed by Dodge for the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s production version!
