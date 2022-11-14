Single Cab Ram 1500 TRX Puts Extreme Hi-Riser Pressure on the CGI Establishment

Ford’s F-150 Raptor R may be newer to the supercharged V8 pickup truck party, but there is still no denying the Ram 1500 TRX king will be quite hard to dethrone.
Especially when the bling level gets dialed to 101, and there is also a cool little twist added in the mix, just for good measure. Of course, diehard Mopar fans might start running amuck crying their outrage at this point but only if they miss the fact that no real-world TRX monsters were actually harmed in the making of this digital automotive project.
So, everything here is merely wishful thinking. And it comes courtesy of the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who decided to show some artsy Hi-riser love for... a Ram TRX shorty! Not all of a sudden, but rather at the behest of the channel’s enthusiasts, who know very well this pixel master only “3D-models exclusive big-wheel” content on his page.
By the way, for those who think that a short-wheelbase donk-style Ram 1500 TRX Single Cab is a bit on the quirky side, may we kindly remind everyone this CGI expert at one time actually had an entire series of big-wheeled FedEx and UPS delivery vans and treated them so seriously I could not stop laughing for minutes? Anyway, now this project was not his idea – but rather something that “everyone asked me to do it!”
So, do not blame him for the two-tone cherry and glossy black attire, the short-wheelbase Single Cab treatment, or the humongous gold-finished aftermarket wheels! At least the pixel master saw it fitting to play with the size of the disc and brake calipers, as well – unlike some real-world donk projects that have mammoth-sized wheels and mouse-level stopping power! So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
