1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine" Up for Grabs, Rare Chance to Own a Real Muscle Car Underdog

The late 1960s and early 1970s significantly impacted American performance car history. It was the muscle car era. Every automaker worked hard to reel in the benefits of the market’s hunger for fast cars. And as you’d expect, Detroit’s Big Three enjoyed the spoils of the market – but not alone.
American Motors Corporation (AMC), drooling at the massive feast GM, Ford and Chrysler were enjoying, debuted a couple of offerings to stir up the market, including the AMX, Javelin, and the Rambler.
However, it is the 1970 AMC Rebel “The Machine” that will go down in the books of history as the most outrageous high-performance mid-size coupe ever to roll out of the small auto manufacturer’s assembly line.
The low-priced, high-performance muscle car identifiable by its iconic white, red, and blue color scheme and functional hood scoop was the cherry on the icing after the success of the 1969 SC/Rambler.
Forgive yourself if you’ve heard nothing of this iconic car before. To be brutally honest, the 1970 AMC Rebel is perhaps one of the most underrated muscle cars of all time.
Fortunately, those who missed the late 60s muscle car era bus still have an opportunity to relive the period’s viciousness, albeit five decades later.
Like all second chances, this refurbished 1970 AMC Rebel The Machine doesn’t come cheap. It’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer in Canada, at no reserve, with the current bids at $52,000.
Under the hood, it packs a 6.4-liter 390 cu-inch V8 capable of 340 hp (345 ps) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque. The powerful engine is mated to a 4-speed manual Borg-Warner T10 transmission with a floor-mounted Hurst shifter.
It’s been neatly preserved with only 20,000 miles (32,187 kilometers) on the five-digit odometer. According to Bring a Trailer, this ’70 AMC Rebel machine was acquired by the seller out of New York in 2014 after allegedly being in storage for 30 years.
Below, it runs on mag-style 15-inch rims, has dual exhaust, front disc brakes, and a hood-mounted tachometer.
