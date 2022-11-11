Dodge Charger Goes for the Donk Look, '71-'76 Chevy Caprice and Impala Not Happy About It

Certain people tend to call pretty much every vehicle on oversized wheels a donk. Nonetheless, only the 1971-1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala, with the obvious modifications, are donks, so this Dodge Charger doesn’t fall into this category.
Sporting a red paint finish, and a few add-ons, such as the sharp spoiler attached to the front bumper, new side skirts, diffuser, and small ducktail piece on the trunk lid, it is one look-at-me proposal. The aggressive hood and privacy windows all around are other novelties.
However, the thing that stands out the most is the wheel set. It has a very youthful pattern that doesn’t really suit the looks of the Dodge Charger, visible rivets, and combines neon yellow with red for the finish. The wheels spin around the neon yellow brake calipers, and they are bedecked by Amani center caps.
How big do you think they are? Well, not ‘that’ big actually, compared to some other crazy builds that we have seen these past few years. They are said to measure ‘only’ 24 inches in diameter, and they fill the arches quite nicely, especially with the slightly lowered ground clearance of the car. Mind you, no one should expect any vehicle on large wheels with thin rubber wrapped around them to be comfortable at all, and depending on how big their alloys are, some will have a ridiculous turning radius too.
Still, this red Dodge Charger on Amani 24s doesn’t have to worry about being too bouncy for its own good, because it only exists in the digital realm. It was penned by 412donklife, and shared on social media a few hours ago, getting nothing but love from web surfers, including the wheel maker, which has seen the project and given it a hypothetical thumbs up. But what is your take on it?
However, the thing that stands out the most is the wheel set. It has a very youthful pattern that doesn’t really suit the looks of the Dodge Charger, visible rivets, and combines neon yellow with red for the finish. The wheels spin around the neon yellow brake calipers, and they are bedecked by Amani center caps.
How big do you think they are? Well, not ‘that’ big actually, compared to some other crazy builds that we have seen these past few years. They are said to measure ‘only’ 24 inches in diameter, and they fill the arches quite nicely, especially with the slightly lowered ground clearance of the car. Mind you, no one should expect any vehicle on large wheels with thin rubber wrapped around them to be comfortable at all, and depending on how big their alloys are, some will have a ridiculous turning radius too.
Still, this red Dodge Charger on Amani 24s doesn’t have to worry about being too bouncy for its own good, because it only exists in the digital realm. It was penned by 412donklife, and shared on social media a few hours ago, getting nothing but love from web surfers, including the wheel maker, which has seen the project and given it a hypothetical thumbs up. But what is your take on it?