Ever Wondered What a Dodge Charger on 34-Inch Wheels Looks Like?

More on this:

1 Chevy C10 Goes for the Gangsta Look, Oversized Wheels Give It Street Cred

2 Dodge Challenger on 32-In Floaters Would’ve Been a Donk in a Different Life

3 ’96 Impala on 26-in Wheels Aims for the Sky, Don’t Call It a Donk, It Hates That

4 New Wheels Don’t Make the BMW X6 Prettier, Do They?

5 Dodge Charger Gets Infected by the Donk Virus, Won’t Go See a Doctor About It