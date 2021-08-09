Ever Wondered What a Dodge Charger on 34-Inch Wheels Looks Like?

For some reason, certain people keep adding to the oversized wheel trend with a healthy touch of overdose. Most of those rides often become the focus of someone’s (phone) camera lens, and more often than not, they get shared online for giggles.
That’s exactly the story behind this Dodge Charger, shared on Reddit, which was seen on the back of a trailer, towed by a Caddy perhaps to or from a car meet.
If you have to ask ‘why towed and not driven?’, then you don’t deserve to call yourself a petrolhead, because such massive alloys, which required a lot of body chopping to be installed, not to mention some technical mods, have made it all jiggly.
On top of that, unless it boasts a beast of an engine under the hood, like some similarly looking vehicles that were spotted going down the quarter mile over the years, the naught to 60 miles per hour time is probably measured in tens of Mississippis, or forever in fewer words.
On the plus side, the bodywork seems to be in good condition. Every panel aligns, which is something unheard of in yet another Charger that we shared last month.
That one also had oversized wheels, though not as big as the ones equipping this orange example, with HEMI badges adorning the front fenders and darkened windows, and was actually snapped while doing a bit of driving somewhere in the U.S. of A., instead of being towed.
The owner of that white Dodge Charger is probably rubbing their hands looking at this orange car and taking notes for future tweaks. If that happens to be the case, then we’d suggest sprinkling some TLC on the body, and whatever they decide to do next, at least ignore the squat trend, because that’s even more ridiculous than this one.
If you have to ask ‘why towed and not driven?’, then you don’t deserve to call yourself a petrolhead, because such massive alloys, which required a lot of body chopping to be installed, not to mention some technical mods, have made it all jiggly.
On top of that, unless it boasts a beast of an engine under the hood, like some similarly looking vehicles that were spotted going down the quarter mile over the years, the naught to 60 miles per hour time is probably measured in tens of Mississippis, or forever in fewer words.
On the plus side, the bodywork seems to be in good condition. Every panel aligns, which is something unheard of in yet another Charger that we shared last month.
That one also had oversized wheels, though not as big as the ones equipping this orange example, with HEMI badges adorning the front fenders and darkened windows, and was actually snapped while doing a bit of driving somewhere in the U.S. of A., instead of being towed.
The owner of that white Dodge Charger is probably rubbing their hands looking at this orange car and taking notes for future tweaks. If that happens to be the case, then we’d suggest sprinkling some TLC on the body, and whatever they decide to do next, at least ignore the squat trend, because that’s even more ridiculous than this one.