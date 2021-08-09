LEGO Version of the James Webb Telescope Is Spot On, It Even Folds for Launch

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was built to unlock the past of the Universe and it plans to start its “out of this world” journey later this year. Its outstanding features are so inspiring that others want to take a shot at building their own version of it, even if it’s out of LEGO.
LEGO Ideas is a website where all LEGO maniacs can express their creativity and upload their projects. They can be anything, from mini-figures and houses to cars, trains, space ships and so much more. Your brain and skills are the only potential limiting factors, really.
User “tonysmyuncle” chose to build a LEGO JWST model and it features all the major moving components. As explained in the description, his replica emulates the real machine impressively well, unfolding just like the real telescope and incorporating all of its major subsystems. Those include the power, propulsion, science instruments, and communication subsystems. Just like with its bigger brother, the miniature James Webb telescope features the primary mirror, which consists of 18 movable hexagonal segments, as well as the hinged secondary one.
It might seem like a challenging project to the average LEGO builder but turns out this guy is an astronomer, which gave him a significant advantage.
Users who upload their LEGO creations on the platform get a chance to see their work picked up by LEGO and turned into a commercially available set. Of course, you have to complete a few steps before you get there.
The first requirement is to gain 10,000 supporters for your idea. But those supporters have to give you their vote in a specific time frame. First, LEGO will give you 60 days to raise 100 supporters. If you pull that off, you get another 365 days to come up with the rest of them. Assuming you reached the required number, your work is reviewed along with other LEGO projects, and a winner is announced. If your creation gets picked up, you get 1 percent of the royalties.
The LEGO JWST has just been uploaded a week and a half ago but has already gained 783 supporters.
User “tonysmyuncle” chose to build a LEGO JWST model and it features all the major moving components. As explained in the description, his replica emulates the real machine impressively well, unfolding just like the real telescope and incorporating all of its major subsystems. Those include the power, propulsion, science instruments, and communication subsystems. Just like with its bigger brother, the miniature James Webb telescope features the primary mirror, which consists of 18 movable hexagonal segments, as well as the hinged secondary one.
It might seem like a challenging project to the average LEGO builder but turns out this guy is an astronomer, which gave him a significant advantage.
Users who upload their LEGO creations on the platform get a chance to see their work picked up by LEGO and turned into a commercially available set. Of course, you have to complete a few steps before you get there.
The first requirement is to gain 10,000 supporters for your idea. But those supporters have to give you their vote in a specific time frame. First, LEGO will give you 60 days to raise 100 supporters. If you pull that off, you get another 365 days to come up with the rest of them. Assuming you reached the required number, your work is reviewed along with other LEGO projects, and a winner is announced. If your creation gets picked up, you get 1 percent of the royalties.
The LEGO JWST has just been uploaded a week and a half ago but has already gained 783 supporters.