LEGO Star Wars Republic Gunship Is 19 Years Too Late, Fans Couldn’t Care Less

The Clone Wars as an event has been a long time in the making in the Star Wars universe, but we didn’t get to see the thing unfold until 2002, when the Battle of Geonosis started it all in that year’s Attack of the Clones.
The battle itself, as the entire prequel trilogy for that matter, failed to deliver on the expectations of many fans, but hey, this is Star Wars we’re talking about, so the people behind it can go away with pretty much everything.
They did and, just like it happened before, scores flooded theaters to see these movies, and sales of related merchandise, naturally, exploded. The effects of that explosion have long died down, given how 19 years passed since Attack of the Clones was released, but that isn’t stopping LEGO from trying its hand with a somewhat related brick toy for fans to enjoy.
Having entered the Star Wars collection on August 1, the Republic Gunship set appeals to older Star Wars fans, the ones who can easily spend $350 on a massive toy made of plastic bricks, and display it on a stand instead of actually playing with it.
The toy, called by LEGO Republic Gunship, but known from the movie as the Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT), is quite massive: it measures, once assembled, 13 inches (33 cm) high, 30 inches (74 cm) long, and 27-inches (68 cm) tall.
The get to this size, people will have to fit together a total of 3,292 pieces, including ”some of the largest LEGO pieces ever created.” Once ready, the ship can be placed on display on a stand.
The LAAT comes complete with two figurines, one a “redesigned” Mace Windu, and the other a “new minifigure” representing the Grand Army of the Republic, but has space inside for more troops, if you happen to have any sitting around doing nothing.
They did and, just like it happened before, scores flooded theaters to see these movies, and sales of related merchandise, naturally, exploded. The effects of that explosion have long died down, given how 19 years passed since Attack of the Clones was released, but that isn’t stopping LEGO from trying its hand with a somewhat related brick toy for fans to enjoy.
Having entered the Star Wars collection on August 1, the Republic Gunship set appeals to older Star Wars fans, the ones who can easily spend $350 on a massive toy made of plastic bricks, and display it on a stand instead of actually playing with it.
The toy, called by LEGO Republic Gunship, but known from the movie as the Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT), is quite massive: it measures, once assembled, 13 inches (33 cm) high, 30 inches (74 cm) long, and 27-inches (68 cm) tall.
The get to this size, people will have to fit together a total of 3,292 pieces, including ”some of the largest LEGO pieces ever created.” Once ready, the ship can be placed on display on a stand.
The LAAT comes complete with two figurines, one a “redesigned” Mace Windu, and the other a “new minifigure” representing the Grand Army of the Republic, but has space inside for more troops, if you happen to have any sitting around doing nothing.