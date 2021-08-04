DHL Will Operate eCargo Plane Fleet for World’s First Electric Express Network

DHL Express is riding the wave of sustainable aviation and planning to become a pioneering logistics operator that will bring forward a fully-electric fleet. Not too long ago, Eviation was introducing its revolutionary electric aircraft for cargo and passengers. It seems that Alice has come a long way and is now ready to become DHL’s official delivery aircraft.
DHL Express officially announced its order for the first 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Seattle-based manufacturer Eviation. More than just giving electric aircraft a try, the company is ready to commit to an entire fleet that will support the world’s first electric Express network.
This is a huge step on several levels, from the future of zero-emission deliveries to the expansion of sustainable aviation in general. This is likely to have an important effect on consumers’ opinions as well, with the possibility that more of them will start pressuring companies to switch to emission-free cargo transportation for their orders.
This new eCargo plane, known until now as Alice, is a single-pilot fully-electric aircraft that can carry up to 2,600 lbs (1,200 kg) and has a maximum range of 440 nautical miles (815 km). Alice was also designed to be easy to operate and maintain. Less than 30 minutes are required for charging, per flight hour, and it can be done during loading and unloading operations, which saves a lot of time.
Also, Alice can easily operate on peripheral (feeder) routes, which means reduced costs for station infrastructure. And the same goes for its advanced electric motors that are built with fewer moving parts, for hassle-free maintenance and overall lowered costs.
It’s not a surprise that on-demand shopping and delivery services have skyrocketed over the last period of time, so making such a significant change in this sector is a bold step that will probably change this industry forever.
Alice will conduct its first flight later this year, and will be delivered to DHL Express as soon as 2024.
